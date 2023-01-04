In the real world, if a boss finds out an employee lied on a resume, that disingenuous individual would be kicked to the curb. But in politics over the past few years, fabrications have been celebrated, and even proudly mimicked.
In some quarters, that's the view taken in regard to the prevaricating Rep. George Santos, newly elected Republican who managed to flip a Democratic seat in Long Island. This millennial miscreant made up almost every jot and iota on his biography, claiming he had worked for Citigroup, graduated from Baruch College, had grandparents who fled from the Nazis, and perhaps most disgusting, that he's Jewish.
As for Congress - that august body whose majority wants to sweep the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol under the rug - he's somewhat of a pariah, for now. Apparently, no one wanted to sit next to him when the House reconvened last Tuesday. It's possible those "public servants" feel they've already supported too many other seedy characters, like Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, whose across-the-border dalliances with very young women seem to have rolled off him like water from a duck's back.
It will take a lot more than outrageous fibs, though, to get rid of Santos, whose existence constitutes another humiliation for the GOP. After all, the people have spoken; if they stand by him despite his despicable behavior, why should he tuck tail and run? Investigations into his highly suspicious finances, or allegations that he used a stolen checkbook back in 2008, could be enough to send him packing, but those who doubt he'll pay the price can easily be forgiven. Recent events suggest that even a bold murder committed inside the Beltway could be forgiven, if committed by the right person.
Observers have been rather amused the past few days to watch other representatives try to slide away from Santos when cameras appear on the scene. Indeed, some officials are making a game of using smartphones to capture for posterity anyone who might treat this donkey's posterior civilly. Even conspiracy kooks like Marjorie Taylor Greene seems to be shuffling in the opposite direction, as did Lauren Boebert, whom Colorado citizens made the grave mistake of re-electing.
If there's a contest for the most disgusting person in those hallowed halls, Santos has come out of the gate full-steam ahead, leaving Boebert, Green, Jim Jordan and other embarrassments in his dust. Perhaps some of these can redeem themselves by looking for a way to shed the country of this scammer, who deserves to be sacked more than just about anyone else.
