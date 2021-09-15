A backlash was to be expected when the Hulbert School District, and then Tahlequah Public Schools, implemented mask mandates for students and employees. There will always be "freedom fighters" who put their own personal comfort above the welfare of their neighbors, and even without that group, many people of goodwill have legitimate reasons for not wearing masks.
Facial masks, although they've been proved at least somewhat effective in mitigating the spread of COVID-19, will always be controversial. Strict constitutionalists are ambivalent about mandates, and not because neither the government nor private businesses can impose them. In fact, they can; those who have read up on past court decisions regarding earlier pandemics can figure that out. Those who claim a mask requirement is "unconstitutional" should be tuned out, because they are tossing out dog-whistle statements picked up on social media, rather than boning up on the history of what is, and is not, permissible within the bounds of guaranteed liberties.
The constitutionality of a mandate is hardly the issue. Even if the scientific community agreed 100 percent that masks cut viral transmissions by at least 95 percent, most of the "freedom fighters" would reject them, anyway. They would not necessarily claim their rights are being trampled, but rather that the masks aren't effective enough to justify the trampling. And setting aside any other rationale, mandates cause rifts in communities, so anyone thinking about putting one in place has to be sure it's worth the angst.
But the mandates have been issued, in these schools and others, and they should be followed by those who don't have a good reason for ignoring them. "Liberty" doesn't fit that bill. If the sanctity of democracy is a concept worth more than lip service, it stands to reason the majority should rule. And if the Tahlequah Daily Press Facebook page is any indication, the majority clearly believes if the mandate can save one life, it should be upheld.
On Sept. 8, the TDP reported TPS board members had voted for a mandate. Out of an abundance of caution, TPS waited until a judge put a stay on the state's law banning mask mandates – which itself might not past constitutional muster. Hulbert had already defied the state, and had to weather the storm of subtle threats from the governor and attorney general. But since the TPS decision hit TDP's Facebook timeline, there have been 367 "reactions." Those can come in a variety of forms, but here's the breakdown: Out of that 367, 236 "liked" what TPS did; 107 "loved" the result; and four indicated they "care." Twelve followers reacted with the "angry" face, four with a tearful face, two with a laughing emoji, and two with the "wow" face of a surprised reaction.
It's safe to say the "likes," "loves" and "cares" approve of the mandate, for a total of 343 positive reactions. The "angry" reactions and laughing ones, as well as the tearful ones, probably disapprove, for a total of 18 negatives. With the "wow" folks, it's hard to tell. But even allowing for the possibility that some people clicked the wrong emoji, it's obvious the majority of TDP followers think a mandate is the best way to keep our students in the classroom with some semblance of normality. It should be noted that at least a third of the negative respondents evidently don't have kids in either district, though they might have relatives.
Regardless of where one stands on mask mandates, local control – and a "majority rules" attitude – is what it should be about. If board members made the wrong decision, voters can show their disapproval during the next election cycle. But from the viewpoint of impartial observers, they don't seem to be in any danger of losing their jobs, if they want to keep them.
