It would have been better had Wilma Mankiller been tapped to replace Andrew Jackson on the $20 bill. But for now, those who knew and admired her will have to settle for her image on a quarter.
Last week, the U.S. Mint announced it had selected Mankiller, the first woman to be principal chief of the Cherokee Nation, among a handful of women to be honored in the program beginning next year. According to a press release: “The American Women Quarters Program will feature coins with reverse (tails) designs emblematic of the accomplishments and contributions of prominent American women. Contributions may come from a wide spectrum of fields including, but not limited to, suffrage, civil rights, abolition, government, humanities, science, space, and the arts.”
Current CN Principal Chuck Hoskin Jr. – who has already amassed a record of supporting women's issues – hailed the move. As he told media outlets: "... She stood for tribal sovereignty and treaty rights. She fought for civil rights and equality, and self-sufficiency for the Cherokee people. She was the anchor establishing what has now become the largest tribal health care system in the country. She was truly a champion for Indian Country and we are so proud she is forever honored on this coin. ..."
Wilma – for that is what everyone called her – was a force to be reckoned with, here and elsewhere. Her reputation was formidable and widespread, but she was low-key enough that area residents were continually amazed by the reach of her fame when they traveled abroad. Wilma worked behind the scenes for many years, asking for no credit. But her husband, Charlie Soap – who worked with her to bring water to parts of the 14-county reservation that had been without – was happy to give credit: “She worked long hours tirelessly and gave all she had for not only Cherokee people but people of all races. She will go down in history as one of our greatest leaders of the ... Cherokee Nation.”
Wilma's story is one long known in Indian Country. Her daughters, Gina and Felicia, have described how destitute they were when they were growing up. But Wilma literally pulled herself and her daughters out of poverty to become a renowned activist in the San Francisco area, being part of a movement to shine a spotlight on abuses suffered by Native peoples. Then, she returned home, where she continued that work.
Wilma deserves more. That "Old Hickory" continues to have his mug on our money – despite the sure knowledge of his key role in the forcible ousting of Native Americans from their homelands – is an abomination. Yet many leaders today, including former President Trump, still greatly admire Jackson. Perhaps someday, a leader will come along who will be willing to point out that the "emperor" seventh president may have worn clothes, but his attire was scanty indeed.
Journalist and political activist Gloria Steinem, another giant for feminist issues, counted Wilma among her close friends. She pithily observed that in a righteous country, Wilma wouldn't have just been chief; she'd have been president. Even in an unjust country, if cancer hadn't taken her from us in 2010, that still might've happened, if Wilma had wanted it to.
She won't be forgotten here – and if she keeps getting the honors due her, she won't be forgotten anywhere else, either.
