Many Americans who scrimped, saved, and worked two jobs to pay off college loans resent the millennials who will now get to toss out part of their balances. And concern about how this loan forgiveness will affect the U.S. taxpayers should be universal.
Even journalists, despite being stereotyped as "liberal," have mixed feelings. Many of them paid off college loans, even with the notoriously modest wages of their industry. Not all journalists went to college, either, so they can sympathize with other professionals who don't have bachelor's degrees - like Congressman Markwayne Mullin, for instance. Mingling with the Beltway gentry can take a toll on anyone's self-esteem, so it's understandable that Mullin, who stands a good chance of becoming Oklahoma's next senator, would lash out at "privileged" individuals getting a free ride. And a lack of higher education might be appealing in a candidate to those who don't have degrees themselves.
But politicians using the "Ivy League" label as a pejorative against all university graduates who will benefit from loan forgiveness are disingenuous at best - or prevaricators, at worst, since they themselves are the "elite." The vast majority of those in line to erase student debt are barely making ends meet, not because of their own sloth or mismanagement, but because of astronomical interest rates, deceptive lending practices, and decades of stagnant wages.
Count TDP among the ambivalent - but also among those disgusted by the sanctimony of the "pull-yourselves-up-by-the-bootstraps" crowd. You can't pull yourself up by bootstraps you don't have.
Many politicians boasting about how they toiled to pay off loans, or to achieve their level of success, were beneficiaries of hard-working family members who started businesses or socked away money to pass on to their children and grandchildren. This was the case for Mullin, who joined his family's plumbing company. This was also the case for Donald Trump, whose father seeded him a substantial amount of cash. There is nothing wrong with this. Libertarians are right when they say Americans should be able to pass the fruits of their labors onto their children. But that's not the issue here; hypocrisy is.
Voters who feel a kinship with politicians who give voice to resentments they feel - against people of color, the wealthy, LGBTQ folks, atheists, the intelligentsia, the disabled, or whatever - need to rethink their attitudes. Many politicians will pick whatever scab it takes to buy a vote. Do we really want folks like this representing us? Too many have enriched themselves through PPP money and other resources to which they have access and the rest of us don't, and they've also had loans or debts forgiven. Before judging college grads, check out how much Mullin and other elected officials reaped from PPP money.
At least on this issue, forget partisanship and think about who opposes loan forgiveness and why. Follow the money and see how politicians have used your tax dollars to enrich themselves. The vast majority of those in Congress are extremely wealthy, though many were not before they were elected. Most of them took "dark money" to fund their campaigns, and are beholden to anonymous and self-serving donors.
Why are these politicians so upset about college loan forgiveness, if they themselves have gotten similar perks? They are terrified the newly unencumbered young adults, with fewer financial worries, may become engaged politically and kick them to the curb in November.
Whatever your outlook on loan forgiveness, look in a mirror and be honest with yourself. Your logic in opposing it may be sound, and pure - but then again, it might be a product of selfishness. The reason should matter.
