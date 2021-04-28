Last summer, when the Supreme Court of the United States issued its landmark ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma, some observers set in motion a snowball that would roll downhill and pick up everything in its path. A better comparison would be that it tossed countless balls into the air, requiring juggling skills of legions of law enforcement officers, prosecutors, defense attorneys, and especially, tribal governments.
McGirt spoke to a matter many Indigenous tribes viewed as fact: that most of eastern Oklahoma remains Native American land, part of reservations apportioned to the Five Civilized Tribes, and that Congress had never disestablished this domain as per the Oklahoma Enabling Act of 1906. McGirt did not strip property owners of their land. The ruling pertains to the Major Crimes Act – which means crimes committed in this jurisdiction, when involving Native Americans, will be prosecuted by tribes in conjunction with the federal government, rather than the state. It also means the definition of what constitutes a "reservation" has effectively changed.
The ramifications are immense, and complicated. Some criminal cases that had been prosecuted in district courts have been thrown out, since as Justice Neil Gorsuch asserted, they were wrongfully prosecuted by the state. This is not the fault of district and state prosecutors, who were operating under misguided assumptions. Most didn't notice what seemed self-evident to the court.
Federal and tribal prosecutors have been working around the clock to ensure justice served doesn't evaporate. More than 600 cases have been filed in CN District Court, and while some felons are free for the moment, others are back behind bars, or never got out to begin with. That's thanks to CN's preemptive measures in anticipation of the ruling, working with local and state partners. Ultimately this will require dozens of prosecutors to be added to federal and tribal payrolls, which will likely mean a shrinking payroll at the district and state levels and powers and jobs are transferred.
The ruling is forcing various governments to scramble to adapt quickly. Federal and tribal law enforcement communities aren't just sitting on their collective hands. They, as much as anyone, want to make sure criminal cases don't fall through the cracks. And it's important for consumers of information to understand that when it comes to the details, federal and state governments operate differently in terms of open records. And Indigenous tribes, as sovereign nations, generally hold to federal laws in this regard.
Tahlequah Daily Press readers are accustomed to seeing "police reports" about local crimes, but we don't necessarily have access tothat preliminary material on federal crimes. The upside for those who feel entitled to details is that the CN Communications Department is not just a group of PR flacks; these professionals have worked in the "mainstream" media. Deputy Executive Director Josh Newton was with TDP for years, and for much of his tenure was the courts, crime and local government reporter. Executive Director Julie Hubbard has also worked as a journalist. Because we know the CN team, we are confident they'll give us the information as soon as they get it, and as soon as they can. No attempts are being made to "hide" nefarious details about tribal members, or to protect evildoers. In fact, it's the opposite: Cherokee Nation is perhaps more zealous about justice than other governments.
Some members of the public are suspicious, and that's natural. But pointing accusatory fingers at tribes, or the feds, is counterproductive. The highest court in the land has spoken, and until and unless Congress takes action, the matter is settled. Gov. Stitt needs to accept that, and so do high-level Oklahoma prosecutors. Ultimately, everyone should be on the same side, instead of inciting turf wars. Teamwork and patience aren't just virtues; they're essentials.
