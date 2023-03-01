If Oklahoma is going to be a pro-life state, we have to remove not just the emotional and social hurdles parents face when raising their children, but the financial ones as well.
Plenty of curmudgeons grumble about families getting "welfare," and their tiresome and cruel mantra is, "Get a job!" But it's impossible to get a job if it doesn't pay enough for the parent to afford child care. And while jobs may be plentiful these days, the wages of most make the cost of child care prohibitive - especially if more than one child is involved.
House Bills 2451 and 2452 aim to ease the burden on families, and it's about time some of these short-sighted legislators - who pull in more than enough to pay babysitters and even nannies, on the taxpayer backs - saw fit to provide help. Here's what Rep. Suzanne Schreiber, D-Tulsa, had to say about the matter: "Addressing these issues will ensure the growth and sustainability of this important sector of Oklahoma's economy, while at the same time send a message to Oklahoma families that we are working for common-sense solutions to the real problems they face staying in the workforce." The companion bill purports to streamline regulations on child care facility licenses, which Republicans - and some Democrats - agree are prohibitive. That's why this bill should enjoy strong bipartisan support.
For too long, single mothers and low-income families have been marginalized. Many want to work, but when they have to pay more for child care than they bring in on their paychecks, it doesn't make sense. There's no rational reason not to move these measures forward. Life has to matter not just in the womb, but for the children who come thereafter. This, along with a proper education, is one of the best ways to ensure success for these families.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.