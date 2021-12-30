With a new year about to turn, many Cherokee County residents will be making resolutions. And almost as many – by the end of January, if not earlier – will have broken those resolutions.
Psychologists have long said "resolutions" are a source of stress. That's especially true for those who have made improved health a goal for the year. One bowl of ice cream, or a missed workout at the gym, could cause depression. Folks who fall off the wagon in one way or another may feel like failures, and sometimes, that offers a ready excuse for giving up.
With COVID continuing to be a major problem in American society, making a resolution can be like wading yet again into unknown territory. No one knows for sure when the next "variant" will crop up, and whether it will be worse, or milder, than its predecessors. And there's no question the virus has torn families and friends apart, even more so than politics – because COVID has become a political issue, though it should not be so.
Many people don't want to discuss COVID anymore. On the Tahlequah Daily Press' Facebook timeline, several people – none of them subscribers – criticize every mention of the virus. They claim TDP and other media outlets are using COVID to generate drama, or exaggerating its impact. This is troubling to long-time journalists, who know it's their job to report on any matter as serious as a pandemic. It's also their job to give priority to other high-profile incidents and tragedies, such as school shootings, though TDP has several Facebook "followers" – again, none of them subscribers – who are convinced stories on shooting deaths are meant to push a sinister agenda: to get rid of the Second Amendment. It's anybody's guess whether the people who pass such lies actually believe them, but they haven't a scintilla of evidence to back their claims.
Despite the hateful attacks aimed at the media for doing their job, journalists resolve every year to maintain their watchdog role, often to their personal detriment. In journalism school, they are taught their function is to "inform, entertain and persuade." But the "persuasion" part should be confined to commentary pages, or labeled outright during broadcasts as opinion. First and foremost, newspapers are committed to keeping up with news of the day, and providing it to those who seek it. There's little that can be done about those who want to suppress information, or reject it for themselves. But fortunately, many Americans still do care about what is going on around them, and those are the people the Fourth Estate serves.
It is the hope of the TDP staff that our readers, advertisers and everyone else in Cherokee County – including those who don't understand TDP's mission, make false assertions about its intent and obligations, and level threats when information isn't wanted or accepted – will have a safe, prosperous and happy New Year. TDP will continue to do what it has always done, and its staff hopes readers will help with that mission by asking questions, providing tips, and sending material to news@tahlequahdailypress.com that would be of interest to the public. And for a community newspaper, that's a surprising range of material.
As for those resolutions? The best suggestion for anyone is to make a point of reaching across the aisle, putting love above hate, acceptance above bigotry, courage above fear. We are still in this together, like it or not, and by trying to make the best of it, we may all find it's better than we could have imagined. Have a great new year!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.