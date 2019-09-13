Should Oklahoma expand its Medicaid coverage so more residents can have access to affordable health care? For that matter, would expanding that program even work for its intended purpose?
The answer depends upon which side of the political aisle you're on - but even many conservatives are now considering that option, albeit reluctantly. Their reasons might not be the same as that of others who want the expansion. They don't want the so-called "free stuff," but they are concerned that without an influx of funding, more rural hospitals will be closing.
Most Oklahomans at least pay lip service to democratic ideals - the ideals of a democracy, not necessarily of the Democrat Party. And when the notion of individual representation is being upheld, the majority opinion should rule the day. In theory, that should apply whether the issue is launching a war, building a border wall, expanding health care options, or - some might even argue - abortion.
If that's the case, it's only right that Oklahomans be allowed to vote on Medicaid expansion. And that's what the petition drive to get it on the ballot is all about. Even some who may ultimately vote against State Question 802 should concede the justice of putting it on the ballot, so all Oklahomans can have a say in the future of something as important as health care.
The full text of the proposed measure is available online at ballotpedia.org, but in a nutshell, it would extend coverage to adults between ages 18 and 65 who have incomes below 133 percent of the federal poverty level. Since there is a 5 percent "income disregard," it would actually be including those with incomes below 138 percent of the poverty level.
The vast majority of medical professionals, and certainly most hospitals, favor the measure. So do human rights advocates, retiree and veterans groups, blue-collar workers, and those in the service professions - plumbing, law enforcement, and so on. Advocates say it will mean about $1 billion more in federal dollars - which will theoretically account for about 90 percent of the expenditures. With 16 percent of Oklahomans uninsured, that could be a critical distinction.
The Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs unsuccessfully challenged the initiative petition, but that attempt seems wrong-headed, despite the claim that it "cedes state power to the federal government." Federal government still trumps state in most aspects. It's fair to ask why the OCPA doesn't want the people to make that decision, rather than think tanks such as that one.
Those interested in more information can attend a meeting Sept. 17 at 5:30 p.m. at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center, or get in touch with one of the local people already circulating the petitions, who spoke to the Tahlequah Daily Press for a story in the Sept. 12 edition. Those folks will need 178,000 signatures to get SQ 802 on the ballot.
There's really no reason why Oklahomans can't have a say on this matter, just as they did on medical marijuana. On this and other issues, it's necessary that we be able to say, "The people have spoken."
