The events of last week stand as perfect examples of why people shouldn't believe what they see on social media unless it's been confirmed by a reliable source. By "reliable," we mean someone in an official capacity, or a newspaper, because either of those has too much to lose by making up a story and throwing it out for public consumption.
First, a crashed airplane was discovered at the Tahlequah airport, a few days after it happened. It took Acting Airport Manager Greg Blish and others a few days, but they figured out what happened. The father and son who crashed their craft and left it weren't injured, and there was a good reason why events transpired as they did. But a handful of local miscreants, seeing an opportunity to cause trouble, started circulating the rumor that the bodies of the crash victims had been "spirited away" – presumably like the dead Roswell aliens were snatched up and hidden by the U.S. government all those years ago in "Hangar 51."
Then, a real tragedy occurred: A man's body was found in a women's restroom at Norris Park, with injuries suggesting a homicide. More information will be revealed about that death in the coming days, but once again, "bad actors" put their own spin on things, starting malevolent posts with phrases like, "We heard from a reliable source. ..."; demeaning the homeless after presuming the victim was among that group; or alleging sexual perversion due to the location of the body. What they really should have said was, "I made this up to cause panic among the public." But when the Daily Press refused to repeat the rumors, we were taken to task by "concerned citizens" who demanded to know why we weren't telling "the whole story."
On the heels of the terrible event, some serious losers decided to make things worst by claiming on Snapchat that a kid had been murdered at the city skatepark. Even after TDP confirmed with Police Chief Nate King that the "report" was a hoax, queries kept pouring in. A few people even implied that King and the TDP were colluding to cover it up. What these folks think the paper or King would get from lying about a murder is anybody's guess. TDP did thank well-meaning folks for inquiring about it, so it could be checked it out. But after King's comments had already been reported, further questions were more akin to badgering.
Sometimes, investigations preclude the police or other agencies from reporting all the details about a crime or incident. That is the case with the pedestrian hit on Downing early last week. TDP knows that happened, but no details are available, because the police haven't yet given us a report. There are several possible reasons for the delay: Maybe the investigation is at a point that no information can be revealed. Maybe they aren't certain a "crime" occurred. Or maybe the attending officer is dragging his feet. It happens. But no one can get blood from a turnip, not even an enterprising reporter.
As Facebook followers were told last week, TDP wants to make sure it is not spreading rumors or laying blame at the feet of people who did nothing wrong. That's important to any legitimate media outlet. Social media users are under no ethical constraints, but newspapers are. They have "qualified privilege" to use material from official reports from, say, the police or sheriff's office, but not from social media timelines.
The public should never rely on Snapchat, TikTok, Facebook or any other social media for information, unless it's from the timeline of an entity that can't afford to trade in gossip.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.