When it comes to COVID-19, the news keeps improving almost on a daily basis.
There is no way the Cherokee County community or any other can replace the nearly 50 lives – and perhaps many more – lost to this terrible pandemic. Some of them were leading citizens, but all were loved and cherished by family and friends. Yet hope is peering over the horizon, thanks to the diligence of many area residents about getting the vaccinations, and the entities that are distributing them.
On Thursday, the Cherokee Nation announced that it's expanding its vaccination reach to include everyone living in its 14-county reservation. Just a few days earlier, the tribe had begun inoculating non-Natives in households where citizens lived. And now, the doors are open for everyone.
Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and his wife, January, have been serious proponents of social distancing and masking, and they've been on the front lines promoting a rigorous vaccination schedule. It should come as no surprise that the Cherokee Nation administration would like to see the life-saving service extended to its community partners. As Hoskin pointed out, by working together, the deadly virus can be defeated.
An announcement released by the tribe Wednesday afternoon indicated that the vaccinations are by appointment only, and some are available in the evenings. Non-Natives must create charts first and may do so at https://health.cherokee.org/patient-registration. This could be a boon for non-Natives who have had difficulty scheduling vaccinations at other venues.
Not everyone will take the COVID-19 vaccinations. Many people remain resolutely "anti-vax," whatever the situation; others are merely skeptical of this one because it's been so politicized. But it's working. On Monday, the CDC said "fully vaccinated Americans" – meaning those with both doses of Pfizer or Moderna, or one of the Johnson & Johnson – should feel free to gather with friends and family, and take part in daily activities. Grandparents may now hug their grandchildren, forever friends can have dinner together at a restaurant, and these things can be done indoors, without masks or social distancing.
The CDC continues to urge caution when it comes to travel, and for engaging with large groups like at the beach, without masks and social distancing. After all, there are variant strains to consider, and no one is quite sure how much protection the vaccinated can be assured of against those. There's also the probability that unvaccinated people will spread these variants, so it's still a good idea to "know with whom you go," since there's no way to tell who's been vaccinated and who hasn't.
We're not out of the woods yet, but we can see some green, rolling hills at the end of the treeline. Let's keep doing what we know is right, because – to yet again use a trite phrase – we're all in this together.
