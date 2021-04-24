If newspapers can think of new and better ways to serve readers and advertisers, they should go for it. Like any other business or organization, newspapers are integral parts of their communities and can be the adhesive that holds everything together.
The best service a paper can offer is to tell the truth. Sometimes, that means pointing out people who are spreading falsehoods about the community, its businesses, its people, or the newspaper itself.
Regular readers - especially those who have followed the Tahlequah Daily Press for years - know that politically, TDP maintains a moderate position. We find good things to say about Democrats and Republicans, and increasingly, Libertarians. We also find negative things to say about them, when warranted. Some positions we take on issues seem liberal, but other viewpoints are derided by left-leaning thinkers as too regressive. It's often said that when you make everyone unhappy, you must be doing something right - but it's an absolute that you can't make everyone happy.
Although many regular readers are also Facebook followers, those who are exclusively the latter are a different type altogether. When TDP and other papers are lambasted as being staffed with "libtards" or accused of deleting posts or banning commenters who don't agree with their views, it's a sure bet the detractors aren't regular readers. The naysayers can't back up their claims, because they have no idea what the paper's "views" actually are. They only know what they've been told by ultra-right media: That all "mainstream media" are tools for the commie-pinko extremist left. These people rarely bother to check for themselves, and don't see the irony in the fact that their own outrageous comments are generally allowed to stand. Most papers only ban people who are hiding behind fake accounts, violate community standards, or attack or threaten other timeline participants.
Some folks, though, just don't understand how newspapers work, and regular efforts to educate them are important. A good example is the nature of what appears in print, as opposed to what appears on the website. More often than not, headlines over stories in the paper differ from those online. That's because print headlines have to conform to certain "point sizes," so they have to be short, whereas those online can be more descriptive and lengthier. Occasionally, a print headline will have a typo, and it's corrected in the online version. Sometimes, a different one entirely will be adopted for one platform over another. There's nothing underhanded about this; that's just how it works. The flexibility of the website also allows stories to be corrected immediately, or updated several times. The printed word is static, and an new story must be published in a subsequent edition if changes or updates are needed.
TDP's Facebook presence is often a source of frustration. Followers should understand the timeline is generally treated just like the newspaper itself, so "free space" isn't allotted for personal matters like birthday greetings, anniversary celebrations, lost and found pets, notes of sympathy, and so forth. Not only would such items stray from the news team's mission, the staff wouldn't have time to deal with those and still do their jobs. However, we've been exploring some options to help serve that niche of followers, and anyone who would like to inquire what we're discussing in regard to posting limited personal messages on our Facebook page - with its nearly 30,300 followers - should call Heather or Joe during regular business hours. The outreach is definitely there, but creative thinking is key.
As always, we aim to please - and like the community we serve, we are constantly evolving.
