Those who have been around the Tahlequah community for any length of time know that when elected officials give themselves pay raises, many in the public don't appreciate it - unless they're related to the ones getting the raises.
There can be no dispute that, at least in Cherokee County, most government workers bring home paychecks that are far larger than their private business counterparts. In terms of those salaries, the argument has been made that to get top-tier personnel, the government entities have to pay well. But that's almost an insult to employees of private businesses; does this mean their skills are lacking simply because they are willing to work for lower pay, or because they eschew government payrolls?
Despite the variance in many areas, the Cherokee County Board of Commissioners did not go overboard in giving raises to themselves and their five elected colleagues. They approved just under 2.4 percent - which is less than "cost of living" increases given to many employees in both the private and public sectors. And according to District 1 County Commissioner Doug Hubbard, these folks haven't had an actual pay adjustment in 16 years. That's not counting the typical 1 percent cost-of-living adjustment they may receive, however - and admittedly, few in the private sector around here get those.
With the bump, these officials will be earning $55,587.50 per year. And if that seems high, check out the Tahlequah city payroll! The formula for county wages may change, but right now, it has to do with county property valuation and population. And while quality of work doesn't enter into this particular equation, Cherokee County residents are lucky - very lucky - with most of their current crop of public servants.
At times over the past four or five decades, corruption among certain elected officials in Cherokee County was not uncommon. The Press reported on these situations, although the loyalists of those particular officials defended them to the hilt. Charges were even filed against some, and indictments brought, only to have the cases fizzle on technicalities or nebulous rules.
One official was also well-known for rarely showing up to work, and for blocking the handicap ramp at the courthouse with a vehicle if attendance did occur. But reporters learned that if the foreman or chief deputy of a county official will cover all the bases for his or her boss, there is virtually nothing that can be done to make an elected official actually work.
As far as ethical breaches, those have been frequent, too. Although newspapers don't usually report on such things, our reporters have, in the past, been shown evidence of marital infidelity. They've also been shown images of purported drug use or alcohol drinking during work hours. But it should be obvious to even the casual reader that sordid photos don't belong in a family newspaper, especially if their provenance is questionable.
That being said, county residents can feel fortunate that, for the most part, their public servants are actually serving them. That doesn't mean they don't mistakes, nor does it mean they haven't offended people. They have. But their hearts are in the right places, and the majority of both the officials and their staffs take their jobs very seriously.
That type of pay scale is not out of line for these folks, and their service is appreciated.
