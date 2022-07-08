Looking for something to do this weekend - or any other weekend this summer - that doesn't cost an arm and a leg? How about some home-grown music?
Anyone who has lived in Cherokee County for any length of time knows it is home to a thriving artist community. It's not just limited to visual arts, although that's a big part of it. Performance art - which includes musicians and drama troupes - is also a key element that draws both visitors and new residents, along with a number of Northeastern State University students.
Several years back, locals complained about the lack of venues. Sometimes musicians found themselves in impromptu gatherings at city parks or at campsites at Lake Tenkiller or the Illinois River. That's still the case, but a growing number of actual venues at these locales are booking acts, both for weekend and evening shows.
For those who don't want to venture outside the city limits, a quick perusal of offerings at places like The Branch, Dewain's Place, Tahlequah Creates, Cherokee Casino, and Kroner and Baer is in order. Anyone who considers the lake an idyllic setting might try The Deck, or a couple of other marinas. If the river is more your thing, Riverbend and Diamondhead Resorts, among others, are scheduling musicians to take their stages. And don't forget the NSU River City Players, which run fantastic shows during summer months.
The Daily Press publishes an A&E Calendar every Friday, and although it's not necessarily comprehensive, it's a good place to start, and several musicians have reported that audience members told them they read about their gigs on our website. We invite other performers to let us know about upcoming shows so we can include them in this listing.
Cherokee County has more to offer than most its size, and there's no reason to spend money on gasoline to drive far afield when such a variety of talent is right here at home.
