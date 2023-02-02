He's only been in office a few days, but we're impressed with the objectivity and the sense of independence that is coming out of the new attorney general's office.
Attorney General Gentner Drummond appears to be acting logically and without partisanship in his recent decisions, including the decision to dismiss a state lawsuit against a Florida-state vendor the former attorney general had blamed for misspending COVID-19 relief funds.
On Tuesday, Drummond dismissed a lawsuit his predecessor, John O'Connor, filed against ClassWallet after concluding the litigation is "almost wholly without merit."
A July federal audit flagged millions in federal COVID-19 pandemic relief aid expenditures that reportedly were administered outside state Department of Education oversight and earmarked for low-income families to use on education-related purchases.
The federal audit found that the state should return about $653,000 because families were allowed to spend the funds on non-education-related items like televisions, video game consoles, home appliances, Christmas trees and air conditioners.
Drummond is contending that "state actors," not the vendor, are ultimately responsible for millions in misspent federal relief dollars. This potentially calls into question the oversight of Education Secretary Ryan Walters and Gov. Kevin Stitt.
Not surprisingly, the governor's office disagrees with the new AG's ruling; however, this is why it is important that the attorney general be elected independently from the governor.
An attorney general must act independently without partisanship in the best interests of the state. So far, Drummond appears to take that mandate seriously.
Enid News & Eagle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.