If certain segments of the population or moments in history are worthy of special days of recognition, Juneteenth and Indigenous Peoples' Day should have been on the calendar years ago. But better late than never.
On Oct. 4, the Tahlequah City Council voted to add Juneteenth to the municipal holiday calendar. That followed on the heels of President Joe Biden's signing into law, on June 17, a bill that established the new federal holiday. Cynics might say that just means another taxpayer-funded day off for government workers, but for all Americans, it should mean much more: It commemorates the end of slavery. June 19, 1865, was the day Union soldiers brought the news of freedom of enslaved Black people to Texas. That was two months after the Confederacy surrendered, and 2-1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the southern state.
Only the most egregious humanoid would argue against the historic importance of this moment. June 19 marked a far bigger turning point in this country than Christopher Columbus' purported "discovery" of "America." After all, he and other European explorers - more aptly, exploiters - brought their brand of "civilization" to this continent over the course of many years, a sort of "mission creep." As for slavery, it is a source of our collective shame - or at least, it should be.
That doesn't mean modern-day Americans should feel personal guilt over slavery; we aren't responsible for the heinous deeds of our ancestors. However, it's incumbent upon all of us to acknowledge the wrongdoing, pledge to be overcomers, and work diligently to ensure a level playing field for Black Americans, who continue to suffer the indignities of racism, both subtle and overt. Perhaps Juneteenth will give the embittered - those who think Blacks are demanding "special privileges" - a chance to ponder the reality not just of this moment, but of all those in the previous decades and centuries.
"Special privileges" aren't what Native Americans are after, either, in their quest to turn Columbus Day into a moment to recognize the underlying horrors the European encroachers visited upon a population of people that had been living here since time out of mind. One doesn't have to have Native ancestry to admit the truth of what happened, nor do folks with no Native ancestry need to feel like their Indigenous friends would like to drop-kick them across the "pond." Natives of several centuries ago didn't have the same concept of land ownership as Euros did, and many would have graciously shared Mother Earth with the new arrivals. Unfortunately, the new arrivals had no intention of sharing; they took what they wanted, and the Indigenous population be damned - or dead.
Acknowledging dark periods of history isn't sanctioning them, nor is it condemning those whose forefathers wrought the havoc that is part of the American fabric. But just as slave owners are not to be admired, neither is Columbus - now that we know fully what he and his cohorts did. Both Juneteenth and Indigenous Peoples' Day constitute small strides in a long-overdue reckoning of who we are. And until we accept that truth, we cannot move forward as a nation to fulfill our motto of "e pluribus unum," or "out of one, many."
Is it controversial? Only among those who continue to be part of the problem. Everyone else should welcome the chance to pay tribute to those who, despite the horrors they suffered as a people, managed to survive, and thrive.
