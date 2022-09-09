The Daily Press and its predecessor newspapers have always welcomed letters to the editor. At one point, even anonymous ones were published, but liability issues have put a halt to that. For that same reason, letters containing allegations of crimes or other unsavory behavior that cannot be proved are also forbidden.
For nearly three decades, TDP has had in place a policy that precluded publication of letters condemning or praising political candidates in the immediate run-up to an election. If the candidate or incumbent politician did something so good, or so terrible, the letter writer should have made that opinion known well before it was time to vote. We also had readers who would literally count the number of letters published about a candidate, pro and con, and demand we even the score – if doing so would tilt in favor of a candidate they liked, or against one they despised.
Before, we wouldn't have had space to run the dozens of such letters we received. Now, with two digital-only editions each week, we’ve decided to rethink that policy – at least, through the 2022 election cycle, and through the 2023 cycle of the Cherokee Nation. If readers choose to be the adults in the room, play nice with one another and avoid making unreasonable demands on the TDP staff, we’ll maintain that policy through 2024.
Newsprint is extremely expensive these days, and the recent escalation in cost started with tariffs in 2017, and has continued with supply chain issues in the pandemic world to which we must all adjust. This is why our Wednesday and Friday editions have been digital-only for a few years, though we have both print and e-editions Tuesday, Thursday and on the weekend. The upside of the digital edition is that the “news hole” – the space allocated to news and anything else that doesn’t constitute paid advertising – is virtually unlimited, pun intended. So even with the bean counters watching, we have more flexibility.
For now, we will begin accepting letters related not just to issues, but to those that discuss the pros and cons of candidates. But there are still a few rules, and as before, those are based on liability issues – concerns related to libel, defamation, and invasion of privacy. When a letter crosses the line from opinion into a darker area, we must reject it. The new policy is also designed according to what subscribers have told us they want or need. To wit:
• Serious allegations of wrongdoing without clear proof, revelation of private details that have no bearing upon the election, or material intended to besmirch rather than inform will not be accepted.
• Letters should be limited to 400 words or less.
• Publication, as always, is at the discretion of the TDP editor and the rest of the news team, and will be based solely on standards involving legal liability and appropriateness for a family publication.
• All letters must include name and contact information – phone number as well as email – for verification purposes.
• All letters approved for publication will appear in the Wednesday or Friday digital editions. Requests for other editions, or for specific dates, will not be honored.
• Responses to letters will be allowed, to a point. TDP will not allow people, or groups of them, to continue a tennis match of insults over an extended period of time.
• Letters from the public will be accepted, but candidates themselves should speak to our ad staff if they have something to say, outside of any direct questions the TDP news team may ask them.
• Publications of letters involving political candidates will cease after Oct. 26 for this particular election cycle.
Other limitations may arise, but if you have questions, email us at news@tahlequahdailypress.com. And in the meantime, plan to vote!
