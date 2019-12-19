It happened again this month: Congress managed to come up with a bipartisan solution, and President Trump signed off on it. This time, it was a replacement for the former North American Free Trade Agreement.
Depending on one's perspective, the plan with its unwieldy name - United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement - might not be much better than NAFTA. But even the skeptics among the experts agree it's better than nothing.
Partisans have their own ideas about whom to blame, or credit, for NAFTA. In fact, President George H.W. Bush signed the trade agreement in 1992, and it went under effect under President Bill Clinton's watch. So in its origins, NAFTA had a bipartisan tilt. Nevertheless, as local Libertarians would argue about most ambitious, big-money government projects, it didn't deliver on its promises. Trump knew that as well as anyone, which is why he kept threatening to discard NAFTA unless a better deal could be made.
There's no question NAFTA killed American jobs. Because of the free trade setup in the pact, U.S. companies were able to move their plants to Mexico, where they could pay Latino workers low wages most Americans wouldn't accept. That's one element the new arrangement tries to correct, upon the insistence of the Democratic caucus and U.S. trade unions. There will be new protections for organized labor in Mexico, and panels to help with labor disputes.
Some would argue a key feature of USMCA is its pushback on American pharmaceutical companies, who wanted Mexico and Canada to implement stronger rules for generic drugs. Although the industry claimed - as it always does - that more money is needed for research and development, Democrats in on the negotiations pointed out that keeping drug prices at as low a rate as possible should be a primary goal. A huge majority of Americans would agree with that.
The fly in the ointment there is the administration's attempts to kickstart U.S. manufacturing through the use of tariffs and other actions to put a damper on foreign competition. But the genie is out of the bottle on that one; the economy is a global one, and it's here to stay, Brexit and other political moves notwithstanding.
An aspect of the deal many might see as a negative - and predictably, this was a Democratic push - is the clause on wages. A portion of a vehicle must be made by workers paid at least $16 an hour. That's far more than the average wage in Mexico, and ultimately, it might cause U.S. manufacturers to rethink the next round of closing shop and hauling stakes south. In the meantime, though, it will almost certainly translate into higher prices for new vehicles.
No one really knows the ultimate effect of the "new NAFTA," but as with everything else, it's bound to be far less effective than elected officials are touting it. The White House says it's "the biggest and best trade deal in the history of the world," which is laughable. Nancy Pelosi commented, "It's a victory for America's workers, it's one that we take great pride in advancing," while adding it was far better than what Trump wanted.
The view from the trenches is that it indicates when the chips are down, Republicans and Democrats can still work together - if they really want to. And want to they should. Voters are watching.
