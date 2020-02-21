One of the Tahlequah Daily Press' most popular regular features – besides the Daily Log – is our Quick 5 on the front page of the weekend edition. We started doing it early last summer, and have profiled a number of interesting local folks who fill vital roles in these parts.
Because there are so many people who make Cherokee County such a special place, we could keep that special feature going for years. But then we realized there's a segment of the community that should be given its own niche. Those fall under what TDP has, in the past, referred to as the "protectorate" group.
In the past, we've occasionally published comprehensive special supplements on these folks, but because of their unique schedules, getting everyone together in a short period of production time was always difficult. Nevertheless, with the help of their team leaders, we were able to put these sections together so area residents can know, and appreciate, those whose job is to "serve and protect" them.
We're talking, of course, about police officers, sheriff's deputies, deputy marshals, rangers, wardens, troopers, and others in the law enforcement community, including investigators for the District Attorney's Office. And we're also talking about EMTs and firefighters – the latter of which includes literally hundreds of individuals, when you consider the volunteers in the dozen or so rural departments.
For many, these guys and gals are heroes. But unfortunately, in some people's minds, a few bad apples on the national scene have given a black eye to the vast number of caring, sincere and law-abiding public servants the rest of us take for granted every day. These folks deserve recognition, and it's our job to shine a spotlight on them.
It is our goal to begin "profiling" these folks – and we mean that in a good way! – on the front page of our Wednesday edition, starting next week. We will be kicking off with Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King, and then continue on through the list. And since new "protectors" are hired frequently or volunteer their services, this is a feature we hope will continue for a long time.
We know readers will enjoy it, and they'll learn quite a bit about their friends and neighbors. That's been the case for the weekend Quick 5, and there's no reason the "Protector" version will be any different. We're relying on help from the team leaders of each of these groups to help us collect the material, but questionnaires are being sent out already. Readers who suspect we may have overlooked a segment of this important facet of the community need only drop us a line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.