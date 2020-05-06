When you go into the grocery store, you expect to pay for bread, milk and other items, and if you've been charged for something you didn't get, you return for a refund or the missing product. When you have a leak in a pipe in your house, you may call a plumber, who will hand you a bill, but you expect the pipe to be fixed before he leaves.
Customers deserve to get the products and services they pay for – but sometimes, they may not understand just what they are paying for. That's the case with today's newspaper industry. Some readers believe they are paying for the actual "paper" – called "newsprint" in journalism parlance – that runs through a web press on gigantic rolls and arrives in their mailboxes or on their porches.
But what readers are actually paying for – what they're getting that's of real value – is the news itself. And the news must be gathered, compiled and produced by the journalists who work for the newspaper. That includes sports, crime news, light features, photos, and everything in between. It's important for readers to keep that in mind – especially if they're annoyed that their newspaper has cut down on print editions and is relying more heavily on digital presentation.
As we've explained before, newsprint and ink costs have spiraled upward over the past few years, while revenue has fallen precipitously for all businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Newspapers are also businesses; they're not government entities, so taxpayers aren't footing the bill. And newspaper companies shouldn't be expected to hand out their "product" for free, any more than a grocery store, dress shop or plumber would.
Consumers of newspaper e-editions and website content are, in fact, getting a more comprensive "product" than those who only look at the print edition. As opposed to print, the "space" online is unlimited, so we can offer a vast array of not just local content, but state, national and international material as well. Plus no one has figured out how to get videos and slide shows, or audio presentations, into print. Yet even those who paid for the print edition are not getting less content; the most popular features have just been transferred to the remaining print editions, which will undoubtedly grow in size when the pandemic subsides, and there is more news and advertising to sustain them.
These days, many of us are barely scraping by, and not just because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A few years back, most middle-class folks got not a tax cut, but a tax increase – especially those with unreimbursed employee expenses. That's easily seen by the fact that most employers can't afford to reimburse mileage at the same rate as the federal government's 57.5 cents per mile – and the excess can no longer be written off.
Consideration for customers' economic status is one reason newspapers are limiting print editions these days; the amount we would have to charge to offset paper and ink costs would put it as far out of reach for most folks as a Ferrari. The second consideration is also related to customers: We figure readers would rather get the same amount of content or more, even if some of it is digital only, rather than a reduction in content because journalists had to be laid off to sustain the print editions.
The Tahlequah Daily Press and other newspapers are worth much more these days than the paper they're printed on. And readers and advertisers can take that to the bank.
