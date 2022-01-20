The information industry, which includes newspapers, has evolved considerably in recent years, in response to reader and viewer demands. Some might say it's to ensure the Fourth Estate's survival, but for any industry, survival is contingent upon consumer support.
No medium can survive the first part of the 21st Century without digital products. Most newspapers and TV and radio stations have a website presence, and few don't have at least a couple of social media channels. Since 2010, the Tahlequah Daily Press has maintained a Facebook page, and with nearly 33,000 followers, it's the third-largest newspaper presence on Facebook in the state, behind only the Tulsa World and The Oklahoman. The TDP Twitter feed is more recent; there are at this writing 3,730 followers, each of whom the staff welcomes personally.
An extremely important element of successful media these days is the newsletter format. It might be described as the next phase in digital information. The Joplin Globe – whose publisher, Dale Brendel, is also the group executive over TDP and several other papers – has an aggressive newsletter program. Subscribers to the newsletters get five or six emails every day, announcing upcoming stories, along with emails every time there's breaking news. Reader response has been good, and it's easy to see why.
Anyone can sign up, free of charge, to receive daily emails. Most subscribers, whose lives are busier than ever, appreciate knowing what's coming so they can decide what to look for in upcoming editions. But nonsubscribers benefit, too; with a limited number of "free hits," they can use the emails to determine how to allocate those hits – or, they might pay a small amount for limited website access on a day that promises several stories that interest them.
TDP has for several years been broadcasting emails – "e-blasts," they're sometimes called – when a "breaking news" story appears on the website. Breaking news is in front of the paywall, so nonsubscribers have free access. TDP also offers a daily overall story budget, which includes material the news staff has filed for that day's edition. The listings include headlines and photos, and all a user must do is click on a link to go straight to a story.
On Thursday, TDP added another newsletter to its daily lineup, this one with sports headlines. Now, each morning, sports fans get a quick rundown of what Byron Beers and his correspondents are working on. There are also stories about NSU, OU and OSU sports. Within hours of its introduction, two readers had called to say they appreciated the sports newsletter.
It's easy to subscribe to any or all of these blasts. Just go to www.tahlequahdailypress.com, and click on or hold the mouse over the "Subscribe" button near the top right of the home page. At the bottom of the pull-down list is the "Newsletters" link. Clicking on that will reveal, for now, three choices: Breaking News, Morning News Headlines, and Sports Update. These are free, and completely separate from print or e-edition subscriptions. All the newsletter subscriber must do is provide an email address.
Within the next few weeks, TDP hopes to introduce another newsletter for its Education pages, which are printed every Tuesday. TDP has one of the most robust education sections in the state, and a survey last year of "occasional" readers indicated those folks are more interested in these stories than anything else, though sports was close. Many respondents have kids in local schools or at NSU, or work for one of them.
TDP is always looking for ways to improve, so anyone who has suggestions for these newsletters or others can email news@tahlequahdailypress.com
