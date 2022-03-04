Whether one agrees with his policies and politics, there can be little doubt that Sen. Jim Inhofe tried to do what he thought was best for not just Oklahoma, but the country in general. At his age and tenure of service, he had little need to subject himself to any power-hungry politicos in the executive office or on the judicial bench.
The same cannot be said for many of those who hope to follow in his footsteps. Too many of those self-serving types have extremist beliefs that the typical Okie wouldn't sanction. Okies by and large have always been conservative, but not hard right; religious, but not radical; and descendants of hard-scrabble people that strongly hew to the notion that everyone who can work, should do so – and should do so with loyalty and commitment.
No one knows for sure what today's "typical Okie" is like, but it's safe to say a lot of them are fearful about the unknown. The world around them has changed to become an alien landscape they don't yet understand. Some of them will try to understand other points of view, but when they feel they are being ramrodded, they back off quickly, and may even turn the other way.
If Oklahomans want to maintain that "salt-of-the-earth" persona they have long identified with, they won't just turn away from some of Inhofe's would-be successors; they'll run. Because some of those whose names are churning through the rumor bill will embarrass this state once again on the national and world stages. Some of them are not interested in preserving our democracy, but rather cementing power for themselves, and if they have to slip between the sheets with a dictator, they'll do it without hesitation.
Almost everyone who is toying with the idea of running is saying God told him to do it, or that they've been begged by thousands of people to do it. Somehow we doubt that. Would anyone believe Vladimir Putin if he claimed God was on his side? A few years back, the answer would be "no," but now, we can't be so sure. There are some high-profile individuals who are praising Putin's attack against a fledgling – and admittedly flawed – democracy, saying it was the right thing to do. If that doesn't set off alarm bells among the electorate, nothing will.
Putin is a dictator by anyone's standards. Freedom of speech and the right to assemble – or for that matter, vote in a legitimate election – has been terminated for the average Russian. And as has been since he ordered the invasion of the Ukraine, many younger Russians are appalled at the action. Sadly, there are some in the U.S. who would sanction a dictatorship or oligarchy, provided the person at the helm is one they like and admire.
Right now, the field is extremely wide, but it will be winnowed down by the time the primaries arrive. Some who are openly speculating aren’t actually running, but expressing the intent allows them to amass a “war chest” they can later use for their own purposes. A couple have drawn sanctions for ethics violations, and at least one has taken to a social medial channel of the Daily Press to scoff at local Democrats simply for announcing a meeting, calling them socialists, communists, and other pejorative names. One has a few DUIs on the record.
Oklahoma did go for President Trump in a big way, both times he’s run thus far. But still, it seems logical to assume that a candidate who combines an announcement of candidacy with a loyalty oath to Trump or President Biden is not necessarily one we want or need. Oklahoma needs a senator who is loyal to our state and our country, not a person. And voters of both parties should keep that in mind when they go to the polls.
