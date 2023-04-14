On the Tahlequah Daily Press Facebook timeline about this time last year, a follower made this comment regarding the upcoming Red Fern Festival: “I hope they make it great this year, since it’s been gone for a couple of years.”
It was tempting at the time to ask a particular question, although it would probably be seen as rude by many people: “Who is ‘they’?” But we all know who “they” is, and they did an outstanding job. We expect even more from “them” this year when the event takes off the last weekend of April.
Yes, there are official organizers of the Red Fern Festival and other events in Cherokee County. That would include the Cherokee National Holiday, which has also been a virtual event the past couple of years. There are people who, in a literal sense, consider organizing these events as their life’s work. As soon as one of the festivals ends, these folks get cracking on the next year’s celebration, always hoping to make it bigger and better than before.
But if it takes a village to raise a child, it certainly takes one to create a celebration that is fun for everyone who appears on the scene. That means all of us have to work together to make our community something special – not just for those of us who live here, but for visitors who might come back again and again.
April is a busy month in Cherokee County. We just got finished with Easter egg hunts, which means many area churches were paying homage to a special season that requires contemplation, reflection, and repentance – a return to the good in all of us, wherein we are expected to care for our fellow humans. The Farmers’ Market has revved back up and is offering its enticing products. Help In Crisis sponsors Walk A Mile In Her Shoes, an important event designed to shine a spotlight on abused women. In fact, that happens this weekend. At the end of all of this, the last weekend of April, is Red Fern.
There are still a few who may be leery to get out and mingle with other members of the community. COVID is still around, and there could always be another surge. But we must concern ourselves not only with our own health, but the health of the community at-large. That means participating, even if we need to take precautions. That means getting involved.
To paraphrase former President John F. Kennedy, we need to be asking ourselves what we could do for our community – not what our community can do for us. Not all of us are available to work booths, hawk products, or even make sure the kids stay in line for whatever activity is offered for them. But we can show up. For some of us, that’s the best thing we can do. It shows we care about our community and that we’re willing to invest the time and energy to become part of it.
Mark your calendars. Set aside a little bit of time to check out some of the many activities at the Red Fern Festival. If watching coon dogs in action isn’t your forte, perhaps the barbecue will be. Or, maybe your friends or musicians could use your support on the stage.
There is no “they” in community organizing. There is only “we.”
