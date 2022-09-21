The job of a journalist is thankless. They are on the scene of horrific traffic crashes, contentious city council meetings and boring seminars they're obliged to staff. And while some events are a pleasure to attend and report, others are a source of perpetual angst, and despite the public's right to know, the writer may wish to be anywhere else – and to avoid transcribing what went on.
An "open meeting" is just that – open – and whatever goes down is a matter of public record. That's true even if a reporter doesn't write about the proceedings, and it's especially relevant now that many meetings are videoed and loaded to online forums for viewing. But that unfettered access comes with notable problems. For one, there's often reason for suspecting a discussion that should've been public was held in private, usually through an improper executive session. For another, there's often reason for suspecting a discussion that should've been private was made public.
Most public bodies allow a brief forum for patrons and citizen to make comments, usually without response from the council or board. Sometimes the panel opts to take up the matter at a later time, because in many cases, public input is pivotal. At other times, the public comment is blather – a byproduct of gossip, bigotry, fear, extremism or ignorance, or all of the above. And sometimes, the people who make the comments are themselves victims of rumor, faulty memories, or propaganda.
A man at a recent Tahlequah Board of Education meeting expressed concern that the district might be about to implement a sex education policy that promoted ideas, methods and behaviors of which he did not approve. He was worried the curriculum might be pushing "girl-on-girl action" as a sure-fire method of birth control. He wasn't rude or hateful; he began a sentence with, "I don't know how you all feel about that..."
Despite whatever moral objections this fellow or anyone else might have, same-sex intercourse doesn't lead to pregnancy. That's a fact, but it's not the point. What a handful of other attendees have since confirmed is that the comment about homosexual sex being "safe" was made in response to a question by a student, not as part of the curriculum.
The assertion that the program was a product of the Cherokee Nation was incorrect; it just so happened the presenter was, at the time, an employee of Cherokee Nation Behavioral Health, and she was a widely known and well-regarded expert on sex education. TDP has published several stories about her. Second, no public school curricula anywhere "promotes" any kind of sexual encounter among children, either gay or straight. The motive behind the presentation was to teach young people how to avoid pregnancy and venereal diseases, not to encourage them to "fornicate." Third, this fellow said abstinence was never mentioned, but others at the workshop disagree. And since the presentation occurred several years ago, there's a chance attendees' memories may differ.
Too many false claims are circulating about what goes on in public schools, and it's easy for a well-meaning person to fall prey to them – especially if they haven't done time in the classroom, observing what teachers are doing. The list of "fake news" is growing, but it includes pornographic books in school libraries, transgender folks stalking kids in restrooms, and attempts to "rewrite history" in a way that, heaven forbid, might cast white folks in a bad light for owning slaves or seizing land from Natives.
Educating children is the most important function of society, and it's incumbent upon anyone who knows that to help block the nonsense. And as for those tempted to believe the claims, getting involved with local schools might open their eyes.
