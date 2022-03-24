Many area residents have big travel plans for the summer, some of them in place for a few months. Gasoline prices have thrown a wrench into the works, though. One local woman commented that a drive to California and back was probably going to cost her around $3,000, and that's just in fuel. Add in hotel rooms and food on the road, and the picture grows even more grim.
That means it's time for folks who are skeptical about train travel need to take another look at that mode of transportation.
Congress has been trying to for years to strike the death knell for Amtrak, claiming it can't stand on its own. One even ranted about Amtrak employees being "overpaid" – a laughable comment from a member of a body whose members are mostly in the upper 5% in terms of income, and who have been caught using inside information to fatten their portfolios. But starving the passenger rail system of funding is rooted in another motive: Congress tends to pay homage to the airlines, and any other industry related even peripherally to the automobile. That's a joke, too, since they can't seem to find the funds to shore up America's crumbling highway system.
The woman with family in the Golden State has a cheaper alternative than her husband's pickup truck. While the train won't get her from Oklahoma to Los Angeles any faster than the truck, it'll get her there in more comfort, and with no fuel bill. All she needs is a little flexibility, and the willingness to relinquish total control over her travel – which, for many, is a type of freedom in and of itself.
Thanks to funding difficulties and the pandemic, some trains – like the Texas Eagle, which goes from Fort Worth south to San Antonio, then west to Los Angeles – don't run every day like they once did. So passengers need to peruse the Amtrak website before they can set their departure and return dates in stone. But if the couple in question were to leave, say, June 13 and return June 20, they can take the Heartland Flyer from Oklahoma City, then the Texas Eagle the rest of the way – and do so for around $700, round trip. That was the price as of Thursday afternoon; as trains fill up, prices for seats rise.
That's the cost of a coach seat, and veterans, people with disabilities, or those with certain memberships can get 10% off. Private accommodations on the train cost more, of course – anywhere from $600 to $1,300 on this route. But meals come with the accommodations, so it's a tradeoff. And at any rate, coach seats on trains are nothing like planes in terms of comfort. There are two seats to each row, with plenty of legroom. The seats lean back, and a foot rest can be raised. You can't beat the scenery, and you don't have to worry about traffic or paying attention to your driving and everyone else's. And you can have cocktails during your journey.
There's a good chance rail travel will increase in price over the next few months, but even if it does, it may still be less expensive than driving. All it takes to plan a train trip is a little creativity and the acceptance of the fact that trains do sometimes run late, since they're using freight rails. But it's worth the hassle.
