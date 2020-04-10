It's easy to view the COVID-19 pandemic through a negative lens, and far more difficult to look ahead in hope for better days. But many area residents have much to be thankful for, even now. And since it's Easter weekend, now would be a good time to practice gratitude.
Area residents who have good health should feel blessed, especially since some of their friends, family and neighbors have the coronavirus or have been exposed to it and are awaiting results. This virus does not discriminate. It doesn't care what political party its victims belong to, or whether they have criticized the president or some other politician. It doesn't care about race, sexual orientation, or religion.
Those who have skills they can put to good use while stuck at home are lucky, too. Many folks feel like fish out of water, as they've been removed from jobs that gave their lives meaning. Some are having a tough time figuring out how to keep their minds and bodies active. The more creative among the population should be thankful for those gifts.
If toilet paper, food and other taken-for-granted staples are available, that should also be a source of appreciation. Some people are unable to get out, or if they do, they can't find what they need. They may have to rely on the charity of others. And if that charity is forthcoming, a heartfelt "thank you" is not too much to ask.
With domestic violence expected to rise, families that get along well during good times might be stretched to the limits of their tolerance now. Patience will be required to avoid falling prey to the worst human instincts. Homes graced with love, kindness and sharing are perfect examples of the "glass half full" - even when they hit a rough patch.
But among the area residents who have the most reason to be grateful are those who still have jobs. Many businesses have shut their doors, so the owners and their employees have been stripped of income streams. Retail and sales have been hard hit, and thousands upon thousands of Oklahomans are out of work, and are fighting hard to get signed up for unemployment. It's not easy; the website is overloaded and it's tough to get anyone on the phone.
And yet some employees are bitterly complaining, because even though they're still getting paychecks, some of their co-workers may be able to "work from home," while they must still show up to the office or work site. That's the case for certain Cherokee Nation and other tribal employees, who don't seem to understand how lucky they are that their leaders have looked ahead and set in place plans, just in case a situation as COVID-19 arose.
People deemed "essential" to the extent that they must "show up" for work should be ashamed of grumbling against their colleagues. They are so much more fortunate than countless other people who are no longer drawing paychecks. On the other hand, the fiercest "shelter at home" advocates who label those who must work as "selfish" are also guilty of narrow-minded judgment.
So practice gratitude, don't judge others, and try a little charity of heart and wallet. Have a blessed Easter, and look forward with hope. Better days will come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.