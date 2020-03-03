When an incident occurs that could affect people from the local to the international level, media are expected to cover the topic. For now, the focus is on the coronavirus, which has killed several people in the U.S.
Reporting such issues requires a fine balancing act. Detailing protocols established to reassure the population is expected, but regardless of how even-handed the approach, certain naysayers will be critical. Either they will claim the media and health care officials are downplaying the matter and thus putting the public in jeopardy, or they will accuse those same sources of exaggerating the danger and trying to incite panic.
As news began to filter out about the coronavirus, area residents started calling the TDP and medical facilities, asking what was being done. Some callers to TDP and its staffers wondered what precautions were being taken regarding Asian students at NSU, whom they feared might bring in the virus if they returned home for a visit. We hope this attitude is limited in scope, because if it's widespread, it's almost as dangerous as any disease.
It's disturbing when people blame a segment of the population for any problem - and in this case, suggested some students should be treated differently because the first known cases of the virus were reported in China. Ours is a global society, and since the coronavirus has been detected in Italy and elsewhere, pointing fingers at people of Asian descent could be viewed as a form of racism, as TDP and others pointed out on social media even before a local story was published. It disturbed us enough that we told Northeastern State University administrators what we heard. Turns out, they already knew.
NSU President Steve Turner is no doubt just as frustrated by this misapprehension as others in Tahlequah. In fact, NSU had already put in place protocols to deal with coronavirus. A table was set up at the University Center, where information was dispensed to allay fears. Turner himself had been scheduled to travel to China right before the outbreak, but although that trip had to be delayed, he will eventually make it, as he has in the past. That's because NSU recruits students from other cultures, and like most Tahlequah citizens, embraces people from elsewhere: China, India, the Middle East, eastern Europe, Latin America, and anywhere else from which they may come to immerse themselves in our way of life.
It's never a surprise when media detractors use straightforward reporting of events and circumstances to label journalists as racist, or to insult them in some other way - for instance, by suggesting they are "on meth" or sensationalizing. But reporting questionable behavior or attitudes is in no way sanctioning them. Regular readers are well aware that TDP and other newspapers, like most people of goodwill in their communities, embrace diversity and will go to great lengths to defend those who fall into the cross-hairs of troublemakers jumping to conclusions by relying on limited information, or merely using any opportunity to advance hateful rhetoric.
We're not alone in encouraging diversity. Turner and his staff are to be highly commended for their calm and rational, yet swift action to address communicable diseases and other high-profile matters of concern. But even more admirable is their refusal to allow misunderstanding and fear to single out a race of people as the source of this problem or any other. The type of leadership displayed by NSU leaders will continue to bring students to this campus from all parts of the globe - and for many reasons, we should welcome them.
