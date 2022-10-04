A few weeks ago, Keri Gordon talked to local law enforcement officials on how they feel about assistance from the public. That could mean a "citizens arrest," wherein an individual manages to hold a perpetrator until officers arrive. Or it could mean getting into the thick of the action and thwarting injury of a cop or other bystander.
Sheriff Jason Chennault said public assistance while officers are struggling with a suspect isn't encouraged, because the Good Samaritan could get hurt. But he and other law enforcement officials appreciate the sentiment.
Chennault went on to describe how bystanders have sometimes stopped when they see an officer tussling with a suspect and have helped subdue the culprit. At other times, citizens have put the kibosh on intoxicated troublemakers causing further damage until they can be taken into custody. Recently, TDP reported on a situation wherein a would-be thief was tied to a tree by his victim, who then summoned help from the law. And many people have cornered home intruders and sat vigil until a cop arrives to "cuff and stuff" the perp.
Sometimes, public interference may be necessary - but only under the right circumstances, and when it's safe to intervene. Police Chief Nate King said that anyone who saw someone being assaulted on the side of the road might stop and render aid, to stop a loss of life or injury. He said the public should use their "best judgment," though, when aiding officers. And Sgt. Pete Broderick added that helping might be better than "taking out the camera phone and videoing," which could get the bystander into as serious a predicament as lending a helping hand.
Broderick also pointed out that many people don't realize how difficult it is to subdue a man who weighs upward of 300 pounds. The unspoken hazard, of course, is that the 300-pound man might also be packing heat. As the old adage says, it's not wise to bring a knife to a gunfight - nor is it wise to confront a person much stronger than yourself unless you're properly equipped or trained.
So, the word from the officers is this: We appreciate the help, as long as no citizens' lives are in danger. And although they didn't add this for the story, rootin', tootin' cowboys can do more harm than good. Coming into a scene with guns blazing - especially without proper training - is never a good idea, because in such cases, innocent people get hurt or killed. Those innocent people could include the officers who are doing their jobs.
