The police-involved shooting that took the life of Bobby Ray Vaughn Monday was a tragedy on many levels. Sadly, unless it is taken as a cautionary tale, more families will be devastated by events like it.
Emotions were running high during the standoff. People who live near the scene were afraid their safety was threatened, and they took to social media with desperate questions. As is their obligation as members of the Fourth Estate, the Tahlequah Daily Press and other media were on the scene, reporting as the story unfolded. This is why we know the suspect fired first upon officers, who had been summoned to deal with a domestic dispute.
Here's what else we know, because a TDP reporter and others were witnesses:
• Police Chief Nate King said his officers would do everything they could to avoid using their own weapons, and he was good to his word. King is well-known for favoring Tasers to handguns for confronting violence. Although there has been one fatal shooting in recent years some residents felt may not have been justifiable, this wasn't one of those cases.
• The police lobbed "pepper balls" into the house in an attempt to coax Vaughn out.
• Officers used a bullhorn, pleading for Vaughn to give himself up. They asked him to think about his daughter. They called his parents, hoping for their help.
• Three officers ultimately fired into the house. One of those shots likely killed Vaughn.
• The officers were placed on "administrative assignment," pending the investigation.
• This wasn't Vaughn's first skirmish with law enforcement officials, nor the first incident of domestic violence associated with him.
Regrettably, family members will be upset by that last revelation, which has been reported by other media. A couple of relatives vented their fury on social media after Vaughn's name was published, dubbing it "bad journalism" and calling for boycotts. Several media outlets reported the name; that information is part and parcel of journalism - neither good nor bad, but neutral. No judgment is being made about Vaughn's state of mind or motives.
The TDP and other media understand the family's angst, and we grieve with them. Friends and family members have told us Vaughn was a good man who "had problems." That's true of so many people, and it's an outrage that this state hasn't seen fit to allocate funding for the kind of help he needed. Had it done so, this tragedy and others could have been avoided.
The media can handle the criticism, which we must do in these cases, because the devastation of friends and family members is always worsened by the news. But to suggest the officers are "murderers" is also hurtful, and it's not true. People who believe police aren't upset by such tragedies are fooling themselves. Many cops have suffered sleepless nights, PTSD, broken marriages and other problems after they are involved in fatal shootings.
Yes, there are bad cops; the one who was convicted in Texas is among them. And many shootings around the country could have been avoided by officers with the correct mindset. Vaughn's death is terrible, and those who loved him will be inconsolable. But when a suspect fires on officers, the outcome is predictable.
Gun owners - especially those with quick tempers with a history of confrontations - should remember all Oklahomans, not just officers, have the right to defend themselves. We pray that they let reason overcome base instincts so they won't leave behind more broken hearts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.