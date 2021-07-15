During debates, Ronald Reagan used a pithy phrase to disarm opponents: "There you go again." Observers noted that "The Great Communicator" was wryly implying the other guy was exaggerating, outright lying, or downright hysterical.
He could direct the same comment toward the hand-wringers at the Oklahoma statehouse who insist there was widespread fraud in the 2020 election – and are willing to spend millions in taxpayer dollars for a probe that will prove nothing but their own malfeasance, or incompetence.
State Rep. Sean Roberts, R-Hominy, last week asked State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax to demand a "forensic and independent audit" of the kind for which Arizona officials just wasted beaucoup bucks. Roberts has no evidence of any wrongdoing, of course, but he wants to convince Oklahomans the system they've trusted for decades is corrupt.
Thankfully, Ziriax rebuffed Roberts' ridiculous demand, saying the “time and expense” required for an audit are “not justified for an election that was conducted more than eight months ago." The request in itself might be puzzling, if it weren't clear that even though former President Trump handily won Oklahoma, some of his sycophants continue soiling themselves in their zeal to prove he won by an even bigger margin than acknowledged.
Roberts and his ilk want to hitch their stars more firmly to the wagon of Trump, even though others in the caravan have begun to peel off the trail to follow other cowboys in the Republican Party. A few loyalists have been more open about their motives: Somewhere, somehow, a lone Democrat or two must have slipped through the cracks and snared an office, and the loyalists mean to prevent future incursions. Bipartisan politics is not something these people respect; they want single-party rule, long embraced by communist regimes, though they'd never use that label. Their only goal is to force their personal agendas on everyone else – even those in their own party who disagree.
Voter fraud is a red herring politicians of every stripe have used since time immemorial to strike fear in the hearts of low-information constituents. These folks are told their votes didn't count, and that miscreants toiled to funnel ballots into the kitty of the "other" candidate – who is always, these days, a socialist or something else just as distasteful.
The gross exaggeration of voter fraud has evolved into an outrageous lie, though. Only 49 instances of alleged voter irregularities in 14 Oklahoma counties happened during the Nov. 3, 2020, election, and these were reported to the State Election Board. None would have amounted to a change in any outcome, and that's historically been the case about 99.99999 percent of the time. Why waste money to manipulate the emotions of people?
Even though Roberts insists there were "clear signs" of fraud in other states, sensible individuals can be forgiven for calling him a prevaricator, if not a fabricator. Where is his evidence? As with others like him, he won't share it because he can't; he doesn't have any to share.
“Oklahomans have the right to know their election results can be trusted,” Roberts said, and in a letter to Ziriax, "Every citizen deserves to have faith in the integrity of the election process and its outcome."
Here's a message for Mr. Roberts. Most Okies – whether Republican, Democrat or somewhere in between – have faith in the integrity of this state's election process and its outcome. It is conspiracy-minded politicians, grubbing for the votes of the lowest common denominator, who aren't to be trusted. Hominy voters deserve better in their representation, and so do the rest of us.
