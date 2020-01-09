Oklahoma's state parks are among its sparkling jewels. With poor health, low-paying jobs, and bad records on smoking, teen pregnancy and about every other negative measure, Oklahoma can still claim some of the most beautiful, unspoiled recreational spots in the country. And they belong to the citizens of Oklahoma.
Unfortunately, like almost everything else they touch, some past and present "public servants" at the statehouse have worked overtime to turn a silk purse into a sow's ear. Over the past decade, lawmakers have choked off funding for education, public health, mental health, crime reform and anything else they can set their hands upon that they consider a waste of funds. And for the past few years, there have been murmurs about selling off some of the state parks to private interests, or closing them altogether.
Oklahomans should not let that happen, and they should let their representatives hear their opinions. And they should make elected officials responsible for this sad state of affairs to pay the price.
Visitor numbers at Sequoyah State Park continue to be robust, especially since the year rolled over. The Three Forks Nature Center is a haven and habitat for rehabilitated wildlife. All sorts of family activities can still be found on the grounds - and for now, golfers can still enjoy a day on the links, That could change - or maybe not, if we're lucky.
Park Manager Tony Presley says they're looking for creative ways to keep the course open. Here's how he put it: "We're looking at things that produce and things that don't produce. We've only got so much money going around and that's making some hard decisions on what we might have to do without or how we are going to continue to fund it."
That might suggest an influx of golfers to the course could save it - but again, it might not. Still, it won't hurt for them to express their appreciation for this fine course. Already, the pro shop will be sharing space with the Department of Environmental Quality - which could ultimately help in terms of funding.
From an overarching standpoint, another idea to save the parks could be to charge admission fees. That might be on the table for both Sequoyah and Tenkiller State Park. But the folks at Tenkiller have made it clear they don't like that idea, because it will create access problems for residents of that area. And they don't believe the fees will make any real difference - especially since the money could wind up in the general fund, where it would most likely be funneled into other uses by the Legislature.
Sound familiar? Does anybody really trust the legislative leadership to do the right thing with that money?
Many people who use these parks have modest incomes, which they don't expect to increase anytime soon. They rely on these parks as an idyllic place to take their families, for little to no cost. This privilege should not be taken from them. After all, they are taxpayers, too.
Oklahoma should do everything it can to keep its parks opened and well-maintained. They belong to the public, not some wealthy private investor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.