Someone ought to tell Elon Musk that "free speech" isn't the same thing as "hate speech."
It seems to be a foregone conclusion that, baring some unforeseen obstacle, Musk's fortune will buy him the kewpie doll known as Twitter. But if users are a bit concerned about his intentions, they have a right to be, because some of his comments seem to indicate he doesn't really understand truth is a fundamental aspect of the right to free speech.
Here's what he tweeted last week: "By 'free speech,' I simply mean that which matches the law. I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law. If people want less free speech, they will ask government to pass laws to that effect. Therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people."
But how does Musk really know the people's "will"? Does he have a crystal ball, or just a prescient mind that would make him worth far more than his bank account?
That question aside, if Musk really means what he says - that his concept of "free speech" matches the law - then no one has anything to worry about. After all, libeling someone - telling lies about someone, in other words - is technically against the law. Unfortunately, most states have softened the penalties for libel, defamation of character, and invasion of privacy, and typically those infractions are viewed as civil matters. Only 13 states still enforce criminal libel laws, and Oklahoma just happens to be one of them.
Because a considerable number of Okies and residents of those other 12 states are Twitter users, it stands to reason that to cover his bases - as well as his posterior - Musk would want to filter out lies that could damage an individual, a group, or the country and net him in a lawsuit. That's not "censorship," per se, and even if it was, Musk's new Twitter acquisition would be a private interest, not a government one, so he can block any user or comment he chooses without running afoul of the law.
Ultra-conservatives are hoping Musk would allow them unfettered access to say anything they choose, whereas ultra-liberals would like to see heavier policing of offensive comments. But an offensive comment and a fabrication are two different things. It's the difference between truth and opinion. Many conservatives claim they've been denied access on Twitter and other forums like Facebook, but the statistics don't bear out their claims. When someone from either the left or the right has been temporarily banned, it's generally been because they spread disinformation. And disinformation is not an "opinion"; it's an outright lie. Media professionals, understanding what happens in countries like Russia where an autocrat has sole control of the "press," call that "propaganda."
Mr. Musk owes it to the world to do his best to make Twitter a beacon of truth, not a cesspool of lies and hate. But since he's been known more for self-service than philanthropy, the rest of the world will just have to wait - and hold his feet to the fire if he disappoints.
