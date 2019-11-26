The state's new open carry law, which went into effect Nov. 1, has had a few surprising byproducts, one of which is "buyer's remorse" on the part of some who originally advocated it. The other is that despite the law's elimination of required training for carrying firearms, many people want it, anyway.
It's difficult to speak to the reasons why some open carry advocates now say concealed carry is a better option. It may be because businesses that would have tolerated concealed weapons aren't so enthusiastic about welcoming customers with high-powered rifles slung over their shoulders or handguns in hip holsters. Or it may be that they've been convinced by opponents generating images of a return to the "Wild West" days.
Polls, along with discussions and interviews of local residents, do point to a couple of interesting trends. First, those who expected gun sales to skyrocket haven't seen that happen - at least, not yet. But since Walmart is no longer selling certain guns and ammo, that should mean good news for independent local gun dealers. Second, customers are inquiring more about training, although they don't have to have it. And that's smart on their part. People who don't know how to use or take care of guns shouldn't be toting them in public.
Some opposed the training requirement mainly on the grounds that the Second Amendment doesn't mention it. But just because training isn't required doesn't mean it's not a good idea. No one could expect to get behind the wheel of an automobile without first being taught how to drive - by a parent, a teacher or someone else. A car, as most Second Amendment advocates point out, can also be a deadly weapon - not just in the hands of someone with evil intent, but also of someone with slow reactions or no knowledge of how to steer it.
Several businesses have indicated they won't allow open carry, because that might turn off other customers. After all, how can customers know the carrier doesn't have ill intent? How can they know the carrier isn't just looking for trouble, or trying to intimidate others? Although most open-carry activists indicated they are concerned with self-defense, anyone who doesn't know them personally cannot attest to their states of mind. That's another reason why some gun owners prefer concealed carry; they don't want anyone unduly frightened of them.
For the most part, folks interviewed for the feature had thoughtful, rather than bellicose, attitudes toward open carry, and they respected the rights of businesses and institutions to ban guns if they choose. But a few insisted that all businesses, institutions and public areas should be mandated by the state to allow open carry, or at least concealed carry. This sort of hypocrisy creates a paradox for those who support a "free market" and personal liberty. Forcing a private business to conform to one's own personal beliefs using the government is not the American way, but rather more like something that would be seen in communist China, or Russia. Those folks either don't understand how a democratic republic rooted in capitalism works, or they are looking for trouble. Either way, they need to rethink their attitudes and do some light reading.
Firearms training may not be required, but it's prudent - especially when it can be taken locally at a low cost. Safety, cleaning and storage are important concerns, along with the ability to hit a target. And those in the market for guns should look first at a local shop, where they'll find common-sense advice. We recommend both, along with respect for those who would rather not have guns on their property. All Oklahomans should be able to choose whether to own guns, or eschew them.
