Since the COVID-19 pandemic officially reared its head in Cherokee County in late February 2020, life changed for most area residents – for some of them, in a permanent way. Although few people can find something positive to say about it, many people have experienced a number of negative side effects. One of those is an increase in domestic violence.
Law enforcement officers and victims' advocates all across the country have noticed more cases of domestic violence, and even sexual assault, that can be at least partly attributed to the pandemic. Lengthy periods of quarantine have become part and parcel of life today. Many people are working from home; some are home-schooling their children. When people are cooped up together for extended periods, and they aren't used to the isolation from the rest of society, bad things can happen.
Local law enforcement officials said the numbers of reports don't necessarily bear out the statistics showing a rise in violence. But they weren't saying it's not happening; they're just saying they aren't seeing a huge spike in reported cases. But that, too, could be a byproduct of the pandemic. Victims may be more reluctant to report abuse when they feel they have no escape route and nowhere to go – and the quarantines have made that a very common predicament.
Help In Crisis, though, has a different story to tell. Victims may not necessarily be ready yet to involve law enforcement, but that doesn't mean they aren't reaching out for other types of protection. Again, agencies like this one – which initially focused on helping battered women and their children, but has now branched out to assist other types of victims – have seen a rise in call volumes. They realize that situations that may have seemed problematic before have become more acute with the unique stresses imposed by the pandemic.
No victim of abuse – of whatever age, gender status, race, occupation or religion – should feel helpless, or unable to seek refuge when it's needed. Physical health may be a focal point for most people during COVID-19, but emotional and mental health can be fractured under the right circumstances – or in this case, under the wrong circumstances.
If you or someone you know is the victim of abuse, during this time or any other, reach out to folks that care and can make your safety a priority. HIC does its work without judgment, and can provide shelter and other needs. Volunteers are standing by 24/7, and you're not alone. Call 1-800-300-5321.
