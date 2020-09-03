Even with COVID-19 wreaking havoc on society, it's possible to engage in certain "normal" activities and be fairly safe about it. There are no guarantees, and there never have been. If anything good comes out of this pandemic, it may be a newfound respect for hygienic practices. We would all be a lot healthier if we washed our hands regularly and were more careful about what we ate and how we ate it.
In the meantime, we can still have fun, if we're careful - and if the venues where we look to enjoy ourselves are similarly cautious. Experts say outdoor activities are safer than indoor diversions, where crowding and sketchy ventilation can pose a risk. But camping at the river or lake with family members offers an opportunity to get back to nature, and to have a good time at it.
For those who are itching to get on the road, there are destinations within driving distance where precautions have been taken. Among those are Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri, and Six Flags over Texas in Arlington. While it's true those two states haven't gotten their COVID-19 numbers under control any more than Oklahoma has, the parks are private enterprises, and even when state and local governments balked at mandates, park management took the bull by the horns.
Both these amusement parks, as well as Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, have gone overboard to make guests feel safe. Countless livelihoods depend on places like these, as well as Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando and other parks. In fact, without the tourism industry, the economy of Florida would collapse. Add football and baseball to the mix, and central Texas would be in a similar predicament.
Six Flags and Silver Dollar City both require face coverings at all times, including on rides. And a mask will stay on your face on a roller coaster - probably better than a cell phone will stay in your pocket. How do we know? Because some of us have been there, done that. Social distancing is taken seriously at both parks. In most cases, if a guest tries to shed a mask or get up close and personal with another person, an employee will politely ask for compliance. A couple of employees admitted they've had to ask belligerent guests to leave, but that's less worrisome than it could have been, since both parks now run visitors through metal detectors.
The parks do temperature checks at the gates. Six Flags has a state-of-the-art walk-through - a dark, cool tunnel that is more accurate than standard thermometers. SDC uses the touchless thermometers, pointing them at the heads of guests as they enter. Both parks have hand sanitizer stations at regular intervals, and employees can often be seen walking around with signs urging their usage. At SDC, an attendant provides each boarding rider with a squirt of hand sanitizer from a pump. Six Flags doesn't go to that length, but it does have dispensers at every ride exit, as does SDC.
Trains for coasters and other rides are frequently sanitized by employees - at Six Flags, using a canister and hose with spray nozzle like a gardener would use for fertilizer, and SDC, more standard but large spray bottles. Guests are asked to wait patiently while this process is completed, and they do so by standing on "dots" marked up to 8 feet apart for groups of people. Larger groups are expected to put more distance between those in front and behind them. The waiting isn't that bad, either, because traffic at these parks is much lower than usual.
Although there's a risk of COVID-19 anywhere, some entertainment venues have gone above and beyond to welcome customers. These two could be ideal for a family willing to accept a little of that risk, with a lot of restrictions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.