The COVID-19 pandemic is cutting new paths for American businesses – and many of those paths seem dark and perilous.
Ensuring transparency in government and elsewhere has always been a key function for newspapers. The pandemic, coupled with the tendency of social media to act as a conduit for spreading lies and propaganda, has made getting at the truth increasingly difficult. Even on the TDP's own Facebook page, followers attempt to spread falsehoods that could cause harm to people.
The transparency door swings both ways. If newspapers insist that officials be transparent with information to which the public is entitled, newspapers themselves ought to be forthright as well. And we want the public – and especially owners and employees of area businesses – to know we're in the same boat they are – or at least, one like it. The crack in the hull of the newspaper boat was taking on water before COVID-19 arrived.
It's no secret that the newspaper industry has been in trouble for several years. Advertising revenue has been declining – somewhat perversely, because while print subscriptions have been falling, Americans are still reading the information collected and curated by reporters. Unfortunately, readers often don't understand why "news" isn't free; they haven't taken into account that reporters, editors and ad salespeople must be paid, even if that pay is low. Newspapers also have to pay for electricity, newsprint, ink, and more.
The reason TDP is providing COVID-related news free on its website is that this is a public health crisis. Readers don't just need this information; they're entitled to it, if they're to keep themselves and their families healthy. This was a company decision, not a local one – all CNHI newspapers are "breaking" the most important news, which allows free access.
But we want to be upfront in saying this pandemic is making the plight of our industry even more desperate. And although TDP is a relatively healthy publication, we, too, must take steps to cut costs without sacrificing the quality of our product. Some subscribers have no doubt noticed that our print editions have been smaller over the past week or two. This does not mean we are ignoring content. With area sports dead in the water, cutting back on sports pages was a simple decision, though we've been providing features on players, coaches and more. On the news side, schools are closed and most meetings have been cancelled. Arts and entertainment venues are shuttered, and other news sources are idle. But TDP reporters have their hands full, now more than ever. And while we don't always have room to publish all the stories the day they're filed, they're available online, and we do get them into print within a few days.
As we've said before, a community Tahlequah's size with no newspaper will ultimately stagnate. It's also a place where elected officials could run amok if they chose to, with no one to hold them accountable. That's why it's so critical for members of this community to support TDP – which is a successor to many older publications, going all the way back to the Arrow in the mid-1800s.
We ask readers for patience as we struggle through the uncharted waters of this pandemic, and as work to ensure our survival. We hope readers will keep our staff members in mind as we maintain our roles as "essential" personnel. And finally, we hope those who don't subscribe will see the value in what we've been doing, and will consider subscribing at least for digital content on our website. We're grateful for the many who have already done so, but we'd be less than truthful if we said it will make a dent in the expenses that are mounting.
As always, we appreciate our readers for their continued loyalty, and for sticking by our side during this difficult period.
