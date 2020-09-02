At this point, all Cherokee County public schools have reopened to one degree or another. Most offer either distance or on-campus learning, or a combination of the two. COVID-19 cases have likely cropped up in every district, and will continue to do so.
It's disconcerting to watch so-called adults jump onto social media and rip apart teachers, administrators, and parents for deciding to push forward with school. Nothing is more important than our children, and therefore, it stands to reason that educating them should be society's top priority. Despite the reality of COVID-19, children are going to have to keep learning. They also need to interact with other kids. Even psychologists who have urged the most caution agree it’s not good for youngsters to be isolated for long periods of time. The history books are full of examples of what happens when people aren't properly socialized.
Those who fail to take COVID-19 seriously are foolish, and unfortunately, that includes a number of people making perpetual noise on social media. Anyone who has become infected with this virus will say it’s no laughing matter. Some barely escaped with their lives; others weren’t so fortunate. And although friends and family might not want to face it, some people with serious underlying conditions who have died might still be with us if they had not contracted COVID-19.
An alarming trend is for people to assert they’ve had COVID-19 and then say it was nothing worse than a common cold. Although HIPAA laws preclude doctors from speaking out, a few have said, off the record, that they've noticed their patients making that claim, and have wondered why they didn’t hear from those who were infected. There’s no way a person can know for sure if he or she has COVID-19 without a test. And while it’s true that many people only get a mild case, it’s also apparent some people will make claims about having the illness when they really don’t. It’s not a syndrome like Munchhausen’s that propels them to fabricate; it’s pure politics. Admitting to the potentially deadly nature of COVID is increasingly being viewed as a liberal complaint.
On the other hand, there are people who do take COVID seriously but do not understand many parents have no choice but to send their kids back to school. Their children may be too young to be left to their own devices, and the parents themselves are working at jobs – retail or in the medical field, for instance – that do not allow them to work from home. What are we to do about these families? Are we to condemn them for being forced to make that awful decision? Or would we prefer that all these parents just quit their jobs and go on welfare? America does not have the same safety net other countries do, so there will be no money to support the millions of people who would suddenly be on the dole. Not only that, but they would be condemned as deadbeats by those who don’t believe in any safety net whatsoever.
These are traumatic times, and they require us all to look at the individual situations of others before we rush to judgment. That being said, those who do send their children back to school owe it to their families and everyone else to take every precaution possible, and to make sure their kids do it, too. Yes, that means wearing masks and social distancing. It means kids can’t hug their friends and drink after one another. It means steering clear of elderly friends and family, or those with underlying conditions. It means learning an entirely new way of life, at least for the time being.
If all of us would take the pandemic seriously enough to take precautions, while at the same time ceasing to impose our own standards upon others, this community would be a better place. We can start by walking a mile in the shoes of our educators, and of the parents who have little choice.
