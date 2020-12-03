Many people are passing judgment on parents who have chosen to send their children back to the classroom during the pandemic. That shouldn't happen, for a variety of reasons.
Some parents have elected to keep their kids at home and engaged in virtual learning. Not only are they afraid their children will contract COVID-19, they want to protect themselves or vulnerable relatives from getting it. Under ideal circumstances, health care professionals might agree this is the best option. But for many parents, it's not feasible.
Home-schooling is almost impossible when the parents have jobs, unless they are able to work from home. Most people can't do that, though. Parents employed in the retail sector, for instance, must be on site if they want to keep their jobs. They have a choice: Either they take the risk of going to work, where inconsiderate and selfish people may transfer the virus to them, or they stay home with the kids and let someone else fill their jobs.
It's not fair to expect a business to indefinitely hold open a job for a parent who makes the agonizing choice to stay at home. Nor is it right to judge a parent who elects to keep working, leaving no other alternative for the children but to return to the classrooms. Frankly, that sort of mentality is irrational, and in a way, nearly as selfish as forcing a business to tolerate a mask-free customer. Do the naysayers expect working parents to go on welfare just so they can avoid sending their kids to school?
It's true that once children reach a certain age, parents should be able to leave them at home while they go to work, and expect the youngsters to complete their schoolwork without supervision. But school administrators have observed that's not always the case. In fact, some - who have seen roving bands of teens in communities when they're supposed to be engaged in virtual learning - are convinced that certain kids are safer at school than being left to their own devices by trusting parents. Many children don't just lack the discipline to study without a parent looking over their shoulders; they won't hesitate to put themselves at risk by defying authority figures and going out and about with friends.
There's another reason why some parents must send their kids back to school, especially if the young ones are apathetic about education: The parents simply don't feel qualified or capable of overseeing the virtual learning process. Most of us aren't that great at educating our own kids, and that's why teachers play such a critical role in our society.
Parents must do what they feel is best, in the long run, for their families - and it's incumbent upon them to take the best precautions they can. That means setting an example for their kids by wearing masks, socially distancing, and expecting the kids to do the same. And they should make these decisions without condemnation from others who take a different path.
