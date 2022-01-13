If patience is a virtue, the COVID-19 pandemic has made heroes out of many Cherokee County residents. Unfortunately, others have shown their true colors, and that's a palette from which no rational artist would want to paint.
And it's not over yet. At this moment, most public schools have gone to distance learning as another surge of the virus wreaks havoc on the campuses. It's no coincidence that districts where students and staffs are more compliant with pleas to wear masks have lower infection rates. It's also no secret that the parents who bray the loudest against masks - not just mandates, but even wearing them voluntarily - are the ones who demand that in-person learning continue, no matter how many of the teachers and their children's classmates are ill.
It's understandable that parents want their children taught in-person. That's clearly the best method of education - not just because it allows interaction between students and educators that can uncover and solve subtle problems, but because it affords the opportunity to maintain relationships with their peers. And in some cases, the hair-trigger reaction to shut down the school might be unnecessary. But when too many students and teachers are sick, what choice do administrators have?
Given the circumstances, it's disappointing that certain parents, who are known to be generally inattentive to their children's educational experiences, have suddenly become "involved." That is, if "involvement" can be defined as advising their offspring to defy mask mandates or requests, and encouraging those kids to ridicule others who mask up. There have been reports of students bullying their unmasked peers, as well, but it's apparently far more prevalent the other way around. A few students, when chastised by teachers for making fun of "masked marauders," have admitted their parents pushed them to vigorously oppose masks. And it stands to reason they would oppose vaccinations, too. It's fair to wonder whether those parents would secretly applaud if their kids took guns to school.
What's wrong with people like this, who use any inconvenience - like a piece of cloth - to foment hate? A bevy of psychologists could probably come up with a concise theory, but in lieu of that, it seems logical to assume these parents are passing their own personal feelings of inferiority onto their kids. Or they weren't decent people to begin with, and they now are empowered to let the world know it. In any case, they are teaching their children that selfishness and disregard for other people are tantamount to "family values." Those children may never be truly happy as adults, if they let the attitudes of bitterness and self-absorption manifest by their parents overtake their own lives.
Especially with a new round of COVID running through the community, it's more important than ever that all of us practice civility, even toward people with whom we disagree. We need to be patient with teachers, merchants and others - yes, even newspapers - that may be struggling with illness and staffing shortages. As Otis Redding sang, we should "Try a Little Tenderness." It's not easy, but it will make the world around us a better place.
