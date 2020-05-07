According to the old saw, patience is a virtue. That's true now, more than ever.
Many Tahlequah businesses have already reopened to the public, and others are planning to do so. But a few business owners and employees have noticed that potential customers are getting a little frustrated with the newly implemented protocols.
For some time now, local restaurants have been operating by delivering meals to cars, or by offering them at a drive-thru window. Others were unable to accommodate this restriction, but are now opening back up, or preparing to do so. When they do reopen, tables may be spaced 6 feet apart, sanitation procedures will be followed, and employees will likely be wearing masks.
Other places, like beauty shops, have already opened, with restrictions in place. Customers must wear masks, and at some point, must even hold them over their faces during part of the process. Customers aren't allowed to congregate in lobbies, but must rather sit in their vehicles until they are summoned in for their turn. Between clients or customers, employees sanitize the work or shopping areas.
It's disconcerting to hear from grocery store employees that certain customers are abusing them for following protocols. In Stillwater, threats have been made. Customers who do wear masks and follow one-way-only arrows are verbally abused and called "libtards," as the aggressors yell at them that COVID-19 "is a proven hoax." If another customer politely points out someone's going the wrong way or getting too close, that person following store protocols is likely to get a cussing the likes of which would make a sailor blush.
Once again, it's worth pointing out that businesses have a right to set whatever parameters they want, within reason, to protect their employees and other customers. Those who refuse to follow the protocols should be politely told to leave, and to take their business elsewhere.
And now, back to that "patience" thing. This situation is new for businesses, just as it is for their customers. Appointments may be delayed longer than customers are used to, because of sanitization procedures. That means customers may be sitting in their vehicles longer than they would like. It also means they may be asked to suffer the inconvenience of wearing a mask – and the juggling of personal protective equipment could delay appointments, procedures or an entire shopping experience.
Here's a phrase to remember: Go with the flow. Adjust your schedules accordingly, and take into account delays that might occur because of safety protocols. Remember, entrepreneurs and their employees are putting themselves at risk to serve the rest of us, and we can at least have the consideration to be patient as they get accustomed to this new way of doing business.
Another thing to remember: The words "thank you" can go a long way to easing the tension, and reassuring a clerk, cashier, stylist, server or other individual. Yes, they can hear you, even through your mask.
