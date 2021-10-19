Almost everyone is familiar with the tale of "The Boy Who Cried Wolf," recited to them in childhood while they sat on the knees of older family members. The moral is that those who tell lies will never be believed, even when they tell the truth – and ultimately, they'll pay the price for their prevarication.
It's tempting to make such observations about people who continually force themselves upon school board members, city councilors, groups of trustees and others who, despite their best efforts, can't do their jobs without naysayers intruding with ridiculous conspiracy theories, accusations of malfeasance, and demands for ousters of anyone with whom they disagree.
It's important that the public have a voice in government, especially when taxes fund those operations. That's why the public comment portions of these meetings are critical. Patrons, citizens, or whatever title one might give interested parties ought to have a way to air grievances in a manner that forces apathetic public servants to listen. That's the constitutional process at work.
But when the same complaint is repeated over and over again, ad nauseum, it loses its meaning – especially if it's a solution in search of a problem. Board members and everyone else in the audience glaze over, and think, "Oh, her again. I thought we'd heard the last of her." That's especially true when the "redress" the speaker is seeking is unreasonable, the problem imagined or exaggerated, or the comments border on slander.
During the past few Tahlequah Public Schools board meetings, certain individuals have called for the resignation of Chrissi Nimmo. At least one denied doing that, but unfortunately, everyone heard it. And it's not because Nimmo is inept or unreasonable. It's because she had the gall to push a mask mandate when Gov. Kevin Stitt imposed a ban on such requirements – although Stitt committed government overreach by trying to subvert local control.
There's no question some of the folks braying the loudest about the hated mask mandates would be fine if a regulation forced others to take action – or refrain from one – that they themselves favor. They are hypocrites, and by continuing to recite their tired message in public, they are proving it repeatedly.
It's ironic, too, that most who continue to preach against the mask mandate TPS eventually passed have already gotten exemptions for their own children – if they even have kids in the district. Why keep carping, when it's clear the vast majority of patrons want masks worn? Others insist on bringing up problems that don't even exist. Does anyone really believe, for instance, that TPS librarians are allowing books containing gay pornography on their shelves?
Patrons everywhere have every right to speak out, but they shouldn't waste everyone else's time by "crying wolf" and making irrational demands. The business of educating children should be the main concern of school boards and administrators, and the malcontents need to get out of the way and let them do their jobs.
