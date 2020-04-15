Social distancing might be helpful in slowing the spread of COVID-19, but it also comes with a number of possible negative side effects. One of the most worrisome is child abuse.
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month - normally a time to focus on the harsh realities of this societal plague. Discussion on the topic has been set aside and overshadowed by COVID-19, and that's a shame, because the "shelter-at-home" orders under which many areas are operating could actually exacerbate the problem.
Help In Crisis is still on the job, though, and so are other organizations like Court Appointed Special Advocates of Cherokee Country. While CASA advocates for children in stressful court and legal settings, HIC serves as a haven for abused women and their children - and now, members of other segments of the population that are subject to regular abuse and discrimination.
HIC Executive Director Laura Kuester don't want anyone to forget the horrible conditions to which children are too often subjected. That's why they posted a reminder on social media, titled "3 Reasons to Believe Children When They Disclose Sexual Abuse." The points are important, because many times, adults tend to take the word of the aggressor over that of the young victim.
First, the sexual abuse occurs more frequently than people think. According to studies, one in 10 children will be abused before turning 18. Although adults, too, are abused - as HIC knows all too well - children are victimized at a higher rate. Statistically, children under 17 are the victims in nearly 70 percent of sexual assaults.
Second, the rate at which victims fail to tell anyone is nothing short of alarming. Only about 40 percent of children come forward, usually because they're afraid. They've usually been threatened into silence. And sometimes, they are fearful of being judged - of being blamed for the crime. They may even blame themselves, asking what they must have done to "deserve" this.
And third, despite rumors to the contrary - and the insistence of defense attorneys during courtroom proceedings - the vast majority of abuse reports are factual. Only 4 to 8 percent may have been fabricated, and in these cases, there's usually an adult in the background, urging the child to make a false claim. And more often than not, a custody dispute is at the root of the prevarication.
Though area residents may be physically and visually separated for the time being, they should keep their ears open during phone conversations and other interaction for signs that a child is being sexually abused. The conditions, in many cases, are riper than ever. If you suspect something, say something.
