There's no denying that area businesses are struggling - especially those that have been closed for business for several weeks now. But the restaurants are open, which are doing only carry-out and curbside pickup, are hurting, too.
They don't have to feel quite as much pain, though - not if those who enjoy their food are willing to get creative with their consumption. That's why it's important that patrons do whatever they can to make sure their favorite eateries survive the COVID-19 crisis.
Mark Hodson, of State Farm Insurance, had an especially creative and generous idea. Each day (except, apparently, Sunday), the firm is offering $5 off the first 100 meals ordered at a different restaurant. Some of the spotlight restaurants or food trucks even offer delivery. The announcements are made daily on Facebook, on the Daily Press page and elsewhere. Hodson's upbeat attitude and clear sense of community should be emulated by everyone else who owns a business.
Buying carryout of curbside meals is not the only way you can help. Buying gift cards or certificates from restaurants, for later use, can be a great way of "paying it forward." Several people have said when they patronize a restaurant, they like the atmosphere of "eating out." They can't do it now, but they can pay for it now, and do it later. Most restaurants have an online presence where such purchases can be made; some will send out an employee curbside with the card or certificate.
Most small businesses in Tahlequah are struggling. So is the Press, but we will keep offering free access to the most essential news items as long as we are able to do so. The newspaper may be operating as "essential," but with many businesses either closed or uncertain enough about their circumstances that they're hesitant to advertise, we face a real dilemma. We do hope many people will subscribe to our digital edition, which is certain to become more important as the weeks wear on.
There are other small businesses, too, that are closed because they've been deemed "non-essential." That's becoming an inadequate and inaccurate description, just like "global warming," when "climate change" is more accurate. In fact, they are all extremely essential to this community, and until they reopen, area residents should also support them through online purchases or gift cards. Without support now, they may not be able to reopen in a few weeks or a month, even if they want to.
Although there are a few small business owners and managers who have bitterly lashed out at the others who are open, most of those whose establishments are shuttered have been gracious and caring, and have reached out to help others in their same predicament.
We hope members of this community will remember their upbeat attitudes and their courage in the face of possible despair. They are the backbone of Tahlequah, each making up a vertebrate on its own - and we owe them our support.
