The Biden administration's proposal to reach a settlement with families of those whose children were stripped from them by the Trump administration's "Zero Tolerance" policy might seem like the moral thing to do. It might also seem pragmatic from a fiscal perspective, since letting the cases wend their way through the court system could result in a much higher tab for U.S. taxpayers.
But from a political standpoint, handing out checks for between $450,000 and $1 million to each undocumented immigrant could be a disaster – one that could put the person who caused the problems in the first place right back into office, where he would be free to make history repeat itself.
More than 3,000 children were taken from their parents along the Mexican border in May and June 2018, but in total, it's likely more than 5,500 children were affected. They were forced to live in squalor, which can hardly be a political gambit; photos were taken and verified for their authenticity. And no person – one of faith, or simply of goodwill – could successfully argue there is anything "right" about separating terrified young children from their parents. Name one American who would willingly hand over his or her child to authorities in an autocratic or even democratic regime, and we'll show you some cheap swampland for sale in Tucson.
There's no question the vast majority of undocumented immigrants who made a run for the U.S. border were desperately trying to escape one of those autocratic regimes in hopes of finding better lives for their children. After the initial attempts at destroying families began, there's also a strong possibility the migrants, however desperate, understood what might happen. It's a case of going from the fire into the frying pan, so their plight would not have approved much – especially with politicians at the helm who hate and despise those "others." It's easy to convince the less informed that someone – anyone – is to be blamed for their personal woes, and undocumented immigrants are an easy target.
The problem with this particular Biden plan, however well-intended, is that it will not be met with universal support, or anything close to it. Millions of American families are also cash-strapped, and seeing that people who technically broke the law are being rewarded with such windfalls will not go over well with them. In theory, they may agree taking children from their parents is evil – how could they argue otherwise, if they claim to support "family values"? But the moral high ground will hardly matter for many of those who have worked hard their entire lives and still can't seem to get ahead.
There are a number of arguments for both sides of this situation. One would be that if these cases go to juries, the undocumented immigrants might be awarded far more for their suffering than the government's proffered settlements. The flip side is that seating a jury that would approve astronomical settlements will be extremely difficult. As has been evidenced by the tacit approval of Trump's ruthless policies, Americans have a hard time empathizing with any plights other than their own. Also, the settlements won't incentivize other asylum seekers, which Republicans are arguing; the Trump administration itself halted that policy in mid-2018.
When it comes down to brass tacks, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican who openly agrees with Democratic criticisms of Trump, may have put it best: "One reason I don't believe the Democrats realize how threatened democracy is: this is dumb, will def[initely] embolden Trumpism."
That threat should be enough to at least make the administration think twice. Biden's popularity is sagging now, and this can only help the GOP in its efforts to win back both houses of Congress in 2022. And then, there's 2024, and Trump.
