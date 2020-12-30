Everyone deserves a second chance. At least, that's the premise upon which most societies are founded. And that's why prisons were once more commonly called "penitentiaries." Those who are housed are "penitent" for their past bad deeds.
That stands in direct opposition to the phrase "punitive measures." We have to ask ourselves, do we intend to merely punish wrongdoers, or do we want to reform them? Oklahoma has long headed down the path of retribution – and for some hardened criminals, nothing short of permanent incarceration can protect society. But there are others who trundled off the straight and narrow, and got themselves into trouble. They want to do better; they want to become educated and to have a better life for themselves and their families. But without a bit of financial assistance, they might never have the means.
That's why Americans should laud the actions of Congress in again allowing incarcerated students to be eligible for Pell Grants. This gives those who made a mistake a chance to redeem themselves – and sometimes in incredible ways.
James Ackerman, president and CEO of Prison Fellowship, pointed out that Congress' action will allow those who've done time to "pursue good citizenship behind and beyond bars." He gave some of the credit to Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos – which makes the omnibus package one of the truly admirable things this woman has done since assuming her position. But Ackerman also acknowledged that most of the credit for the REAL Act should go to Sens. Lamar Alexander and Patty Murry, and Reps. Virginia Foxx and Bobby Scott.
It was an odd combination of bipartisan lawmakers who got the job done, pushed by businesses, plus faith-based and civil rights organizations. And while normally conservative groups take a hard line on criminals, they saw fit to join the fight on this one. That's important, because an amendment to the 1994 Crime Bill had made students behind bars ineligible for Pell Grants. And that, in turn, meant education offerings in U.S. prisons dramatically declined.
DeVos helped expand the initiative back in 2016, and it must be said that she has rubbed elbows with more than a few people who might need such a dispensation. Her brother, after all, is Erik Prince, a former U.S. Navy SEAL who founded the private military company Blackwater. Though Prince had a stellar academic history, his company came under fire when his operatives purportedly killed, without justification, a number of Iraqi citizens back in 2007. Later, Blackwater's successor company paid $49.5 million in the wake of arms trafficking violations while Prince was CEO.
The number of Prince's suspicious operations would require literally pages of newsprint, but suffice it to say they were enough to prompt President Trump to issue a wholesale pardon for Blackwater contractors. There are few Trump loyalists who would argue Prince and his cronies didn't "deserve" a pardon, so why not some low-level marijuana salesman just trying to make a buck for his family?
When Republicans, Democrats and faith leaders alike can agree on the commendable nature of a measure, that should give the rest of us pause. If we as Americans are really about "pulling ourselves up by the bootstraps," then we should also offer Pell Grants and other financial aid to those trying to – as it was put in the original "Blues Brothers" movie – "redeem themselves." Education is the best possible way to do that.
