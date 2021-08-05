"Can't we all get along?" That question was asked by Rodney King, a Black man who was beaten by police after a high-speed chase in Los Angeles, on May 1, 1992. The answer? Obviously not.
A mostly white jury – not one Black person among them – acquitted the officers, and in doing so sparked the deadly Watts riots. There can be no excuse for a sustained assault that left 63 dead, 2,300 injured, and $1 billion in property damage. There can, however, be an understanding of how justice denied can trigger violence among any group.
It seems clear many Americans can't learn from our institutional mistakes. Thanks to the sustained rants of high-profile sociopaths, the situation is worse, in many ways – and now, whites constitute unruly mobs that take part in events like the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. Whites who sympathize with the Black Lives Matter movement are targeted by these same extremists. Rodney King might get that, if he hadn't been found dead in a swimming pool in 2012.
Everything is about politics these days – even health care. Earlier this week, Dr. John Galdamez opined that COVID-19 has become a "liberal vs. conservative" issue – and that, he says, is dangerous. He's a medical professional with an impeccable reputation, but on the Tahlequah Daily Press Facebook page, he was called a "Democratic tool," simply for caring about the health of Cherokee County residents. The TDP was demeaned for reporting his comments – in other words, for doing our job. Good people, just by virtue of being registered Democrat, are labeled "communists" – a fallacy rooted in evil.
Another story, indicating the City Council and County Commissioners were reluctant to impose another mask mandate, was tainted by politics. If all people were rational, there would be no reluctance by these officials to act in a way they feel will protect the public. But the fact that they would even "consider" a mandate was enough to prompt a few perpetual malcontents to level subtle threats.
Facebook staffers must be busy screening comments from folks who ignorantly believe their right to "free speech" cannot be "abridged" in any way, though time and again, courts have said using that liberty to harm others need not be tolerated. The "IT police" must also be frustrated by the flow of misinformation that could cost people their lives. There is no real way to combat the lies, because those who spread them refuse to believe legitimate sources that discredit their wild assertions.
Even with some of the worst high-profile troublemakers temporarily sidelined, it will be difficult for Americans to claw their way back to a place where opinions of true "experts" can be accepted. It will be an uphill battle for the media to get the conspiracy-minded to understand we are not those "experts" – we are merely reporting what they tell us, and then sometimes, giving opinions based on that information. Meanwhile it's up to the thinking public to stay the course, and to refuse to give up on educating their more fearful, less educated peers. It's a battle all people of goodwill must undertake.
It was John Stuart Mill (not Edmund Burke) who said: "Bad men need nothing more to compass their ends, than that good men should look on and do nothing. He is not a good man who, without a protest, allows wrong to be committed in his name." Let's remember that.
