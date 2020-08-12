In light of Wednesday's peaceful protest at Norris Park on the anniversary of the death of Dominic Rollice, it's worth a look at libertarian philosophy, in tandem with the legal standard by which those of the "thin blue line" are judged.
Organizer John Yeutter said he wasn't "after" Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King, or trying to demean local officers. But he and other protesters viewed the Rollice case as another springboard from which to advance their anti-violence message. And no one can argue Rollice didn't die through violent means.
For Libertarians, "violence" has a broad meaning – one that extends beyond the boundaries of how most people define it. Libertarians say that all laws keep the public in check through "force" – thus the word "enforcement," which can mean "violence." An example that wouldn't occur to most Americans is the seemingly benign act of paying income taxes. If you don't pay your taxes, someone – an agent with the IRS, or worse – will eventually come after you. The act of forcibly "taking" the money from you to pay your taxes is a form of "violence." So when Libertarians speak of "force" and "violence," they're covering an immense scope of activities undertaken by government. All laws are explicitly backed by the threat of force – and even death, if the situation escalates.
The violence in the Rollice case was more traditional. Rollice, impaired by methamphetamine, had broken into his ex-wife's house and refused to leave. When officers arrived, he grabbed a hammer and began cocking back his arm, as if to throw it. The three cops yelled repeatedly at Rollice to drop the hammer, but he didn't. One officer deployed his Taser – the best choice, according to most people who have seen the video, which is still on the Daily Press website. The other two used their guns, and Rollice – who had admittedly been a thorn in the side of law enforcement for years – wound up dead.
These details are a matter of record; the police department did not try to conceal them. Had it done so, the officers wouldn't have been subjected to public scrutiny over whether they used unnecessary force, nor would their friends and family have felt obliged to defend them. In the minds of most people who saw the video, Rollice probably didn't have to die, and could've been shocked into submission.
But there's a subtle legal undercurrent involved, as King has pointed out. The legal standard by which officers are "judged" when it comes to using potentially lethal force is not quite the same as the public perception of what should have happened. King also said – and he's correct – that legally, under those circumstances, any Oklahoman would have been justified in shooting Rollice. That's what the district attorney concluded, and what lower courts have affirmed thus far – although, as King pointed out, the case is on appeal.
King said he stands by what his officers did, which is to be expected. What boss would publicly throw his employees under the bus, especially after they had been vindicated by authorities? But it should be noted that King wasn't necessarily speaking from a moral or ethical perspective; he was speaking from a legal perspective. Those aren't the same things, and Libertarians know it – and that's something they'd like very much to change.
At the end of the day, the protesters made a valid point about a need for reform in how most law enforcement agencies approach their mission. And surely King himself would validate their First Amendment right to make it. The demand in some areas that police departments be "defunded" is an unjustified, knee-jerk reaction. The quest for reform when it's needed is another matter altogether, and people of goodwill – on all sides – should be ready to have that conversation.
