Plenty of grumbling has filled chat rooms, sidewalk restaurant tables, church sanctuaries and club meeting places about politics lately, but one thing that can take the subject off on another turn is - well, a method of turning.
In a few months, work will begin to install a roundabout at the junction of U.S. Highway 62 and State Highway 82, just south of Tahlequah. Ever since the decision was made to solve certain traffic problems that way, many Cherokee County residents have raised a cacophony of objections. It will increase accidents, some insist; others claim driving through the "traffic circle" will require new skills and an extra cautionary step they don't want to bother with. Several indignantly asked what "right" the state had to force its will on local taxpayers.
To use a crude but appropriate phrase, the naysayers ought to stop getting their knickers in a twist over such a minor issue. A single roundabout is no big deal - nor would several be a big deal.
In the U.K., drivers have been dealing with myriad roundabouts for many years. And somehow, they manage - even though they're navigating their vehicles on "the wrong side of the road," and with steering wheels on the "wrong side" of those vehicles. But traffic circles have been commonplace in most American metropolitan areas for quite some time. There are a few in downtown Tulsa, and those who travel with any regularity to Branson will have worked their way through at least one traffic circle, whereupon they must choose whether to take the red, blue or yellow route.
Somehow, other people manage. Why not Cherokee Countians?
It's true that roundabouts can be confusing at first. A driver has to quickly decide which "street" to select, since oftentimes as many as four routes will be pinwheeling off of the circle. But once the person behind the wheel gets past the initial burst of annoyance, things start to make sense.
Roundabouts have many advantages. Despite claims to the contrary, they really do improve safety, mainly because they force reckless drivers to slow down. They reduce "conflict points," and the junction in question certainly fits that definition. So does the junction of South Muskogee and the bypass, where a giant traffic circle might be impractical, but it's not a stretch to imagine how it could alleviate the horrible snarls there.
It's also easy to see how roundabouts can improve driver performance, and solve a number of problems related to traffic conditions due to their versatility in size, shape and design. And they're a cheaper and more efficient solution than many others.
So let's wave the white flag on this particular battle, and give the impending roundabout a chance. Anyway, we don't have any choice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.