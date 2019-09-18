The Americans With Disabilities Act has done wonders for people who once felt like exiles. It has stopped unfair employment practices and other types of discrimination, and has helped impaired individuals get the help they need to be productive members of society.
A key factor in the law's success is the legal protections it affords to people with service dogs – and now, miniature horses. Service animals can help with mobility; detect seizures in epileptics and high blood sugar in diabetics; and serve as the eyes and ears of owners who are visually or auditorially challenged. But as with anything else, some people have taken advantage, and others have not taken steps to ensure their animals are trained so they don't pose a danger to other humans.
Recently, the topic came to the fore when the Tahlequah City Council banned a dog after it bit a child at Walmart. After city officials did some investigating, it became clear the dog had not been properly trained, and was not ready to be in a public setting. Witnesses said the child did not provoke the dog, and they suggested it had been misrepresented as a service dog, when in fact it was an "emotional support animal."
The dog's owner says she has post-traumatic stress disorder, and with proper diagnosis and under the right circumstances, PTSD does indeed qualify a person for a service animal. That is particularly true of veterans, who often suffer from PTSD. But the disabled individual is responsible for the behavior of his or her animal, and one that bites, relieves itself on the floor, or engages in other acts that could be hazardous to humans can be banned. Businesses don't have to put up with untrained beasts being fobbed off as "support animals," and neither do communities.
A discussion on the Tahlequah Daily Press' Saturday Forum on Facebook revealed that many people, though well-intentioned, do not understand the ADA nor understand the roles service animals fulfill. People aren't supposed to try to pet these animals, because like police dogs, they are working. But even if someone does approach, a trained support dog will not bite or react in a threatening way.
Although many businesses do allow "emotional support animals" on the premises, so many people have flouted the nebulous rules that some are rethinking their policies. Most people will recall the "emotional support peacock" whose owner tried to force it onto a plane. But these animals are not covered by the ADA, nor should they be. There aren't enough rules in place to protect other people, and frankly, most emotional support animals are little more than pets. They don't serve specific functions, and business employees often find that out when they ask what the animal does for the owner. This question may be asked, though proof of that service is not required, which means employees at businesses must take it on faith that the animal performs a task. All too often, that faith is misplaced.
The City Council made the right move by banning this dog, because it did not meet the requirements established by the ADA. Because of the abuses of the ADA, there may come a time when the owner of a service dog has to prove its function, or obtain a certification, or take other steps to ensure the safety of not just other people, but the animal and its owner as well. Until then, business owners should be wary of those who exploit both the law and the good-hearted nature of people who love animals.
Emotional support animals shouldn't be treated any different than regular pets, and businesses that allow them entry should hold them to the same standards. And if fraud is discovered, that should be dealt with, too, in the appropriate manner.
