State Rep. Chris Sneed may hail from Muskogee, but represents a portion of Cherokee County. And he's introducing a bill that could affect almost everyone who lives here - and in Muskogee, too.
Sneed wants to put a halt to "surprise billing," and it's hard to imagine anyone - whether Republican like Sneed, or yellow dog Democrat - would oppose this. He has heard from constituents who say that, in the wake of a procedure or treatment, they've received medical bills they weren't planning on. These are usually from out-of-network providers - imaging, blood work, consultation and any number of things the patient didn't order, but a doctor or facility might have.
When this happens, bills are far higher than the patient's cost-sharing obligation would have been for the same services by an in-network provider. And these are situations wherein the patient has no say. An example would be an MRI ordered by a primary care physician. Perhaps an in-network MRI wasn't available, so the work gets shuffled elsewhere. There's that bill, along with one from the primary, then a facility charge, then a bill from someone who reads the MRI, and maybe from a consulting service. Before the patient knows it, he's completely overwhelmed by charges he can't pay - and he either has to take out a loan or risk getting reported to a collection agency and having his credit ruined.
Everyone knows someone who suffered from a debilitating illness or injury and had this happen. People have lost their homes and their spouses over unexpected and frankly unfair medical billing practices. Some have even killed themselves because they've become so despondent over bills they'll never be able to pay. It's kind of like the debt crisis that affects so many college graduates - except those expenses are made by choice. Sick people don't choose to pay astronomical bills and get forced into services they might not even need.
Sneed explained his bill in the Jan. 22 edition of the TDP. Although calls to area medical facilities weren't returned by press time, it's hard to imagine medical personnel or administrators would oppose something that might ease such a big problem. It's true that some facilities could be forced into questionable billing practices just to stay afloat, but voters might help ameliorate that problem if they opt to expand Medicaid - something most hospitals in Oklahoma favor.
Unless there's some hidden agenda behind Sneed's measure that we don't know about, it sounds like a good deal for patients - especially those victimized by sketchy financial maneuvering. At one point or another, that's been almost everyone.
