Although certain "truths" should be "self-evident," a small but vocal segment of the state's population doesn't grasp the concept – unless the "truths" under discussion are those of which they approve.
Christopher Columbus was no "patriot," and he didn't "discover America." It's categorically impossible for either credit to be given him, since there was no "America" to which he could pledge fealty when his ships landed in 1492. His loyalty was to the Spanish crown, and his mission was to conquer and despoil, since there were already millions of people on these lands. Similarly, the heroes of the Confederacy were not "patriots" per se, because they served a government that seceded from the union over a way of life dependent on slavery.
Yet their statues and others of unsavory figures may get a new home in Garfield County, erroneously dubbed "Patriot Park." And those destroyed during the protests in summer 2020 may be duplicated, just so Okies won't forget them. It's likely that taxpayers will pick up at least some of the tab, though private donations are coming in.
There's nothing wrong with finding a private location for statues that represent a facet of American or Oklahoma life now deemed unpalatable by many. These characters existed, and some committed heinous acts, for which they were long celebrated. There is no way to sugar-coat it or bury it, nor should there be, and if that's the rationale for the park, so be it.
As stated by advocate Sen. Casey Murdock, R-Felt: "Whether it's good or bad, those statues are a part of our history. I think we have to remember history so it doesn't repeat itself. ... We have to keep the conversation of our history."
Mr. Murdock is right, but ironically, he has a different opinion when it comes to teaching "critical race theory" in schools – even at the collegiate level. Continuing to honor historical figures who murdered Natives and stole their land is apparently acceptable, but mentioning horrors like the Tulsa Race Massacre and programs to take Native children from their families and force them into boarding schools? Clearly, the state needs a law to suppress these facts!
Like the misnomer of "global warming" for "climate change," the phrase "Critical Race Theory" has been interpreted as a way to demean white people and accord people of color a superior status. The intent of the field of study is to take a look at historical incidents, like the Race Massacre, through the lens of racism, which is the root of these and other incidents. That "theory," were it made part of a curriculum, would also look at resegregation, urban "white flight," fear of "other" based on skin color, and other aspects of the American psyche that are problematic, though true.
But "Critical Race Theory" is another dog-whistle red herring, and opponents are using it to gaslight anyone who isn't historically savvy. Oklahoma teachers weren't even using it in classrooms, though they may have mentioned the Race Massacre and other atrocities. Now, lawmakers – in their zeal to satisfy "the base" – are trying to ban even that, because it might make white kids feel guilty about what their ancestors did. The reaction by children of color to the gloss on the enslavement, removal or outright murder of their ancestors isn't part of the equation.
Mr. Murdock and others of his mindset are correct when they say we should learn from our mistakes so history doesn't repeat itself. And if they want to continue paying homage to the statues, more power to them. But their hypocrisy will become ever clearer over time, and they ought to consider how history will paint them and their actions.
